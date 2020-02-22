تکذیب مجدد خبر درگذشت محمدرضا شجریان

نتایج غیررسمی انتخابات مجلس در برخی حوزه‌های انتخابیه/ معرفی نمایندگان احتمالی مجلس یازدهم

آمریکا از FATF تشکر کرد

بازدید 840

Trump furious after officials let Americans with coronavirus return to US from Japan

President Donald Trump became enraged with senior advisers this week when 14 Americans who tested positive for the coronavirus were brought back to the US from Japan after he had been told they would remain quarantined overseas, administration officials told The Washington Post.
کد خبر: ۹۶۰۷۵۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۸ 22 February 2020

President Donald Trump became enraged with senior advisers this week when 14 Americans who tested positive for the coronavirus were brought back to the US from Japan after he had been told they would remain quarantined overseas, administration officials told The Washington Post.

The President was first told that Americans who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where the coronavirus has spread, would be flown back to the US on two planes but that patients with the infection or with symptoms would stay in Japan, where the ship is anchored, the newspaper reported.

However, the State Department and a US health official decided to bring back the infected Americans on the planes and place them in isolation without telling the President, the Post said.

Administration officials told the Post that Trump learned of the reversal only after the fact and complained that the decision might damage his administration's handling of the outbreak.

The Post previously reported there had been tensions between the State Department and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the decision to allow asymptomatic Americans who had tested positive for the coronavirus to travel back to the US along with other passengers who had not.

A State Department official told reporters Friday that an execution plan was already underway when Japanese lab results became available.

"I think the folks on the ground did just the right thing, by -- out of an abundance of caution -- moving those 14 people into an isolation area where they pose no threat to themselves or anyone else, to provide room for a robust inter-agency discussion between not just CDC and state, but really the operational elements of HHS," said Dr. William Walters, executive director and managing director for operational medicine at the State Department's Bureau of Medical Services.

"At the end of the day, the State Department had a decision to make, informed by our inter-agency partners, and we went ahead and made that decision," Walters said. "And the decision, I think, was the right one in bringing those people home."

US officials have now confirmed at least 35 cases of the coronavirus in the country, the CDC said Friday.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
usa trump coronavirus japan
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران بیمارستان کامکار انتخابات آزادراه تهران شمال اف ای تی اف انتخابات مجلس یازدهم شورای ائتلاف نیروهای انقلاب
نتایج غیررسمی انتخابات مجلس در برخی حوزه‌های انتخابیه/ معرفی نمایندگان احتمالی مجلس یازدهم
فوت محمدرضا شجریان تکذیب شد
وزارت بهداشت: نتایج آزمایش اولیه ۲ مورد مشکوک به ابتلا به ویروس کرونا مثبت است/ هر دو مبتلا ایرانی هستند/ تخصیص یک بیمارستان به موارد مشکوک/ تایید مرگ دو فرد مبتلا به ویروس در میان انبوه ابهامات!
چرا اولین موارد ابتلا به کرونا در قم مشاهده شد؟
اصولگرایان به وحدت رسیدند/ معرفی لیست واحد شورای ائتلاف و جبهه پایداری + اسامی
رامین پرچمی کیست؟
به نسبت چینی‌ها یک نقطه قوت پررنگ داریم و یک نقطه ضعف بزرگ/ فرمول‌ها را هم مثل شایعات رها کنید و دور خودتان شعاع یک متری بکشید/ چینی‌ها با کمک نرم‌افزار‌ها به زندگی بازگشته‌اند
کمک داماد به عروس برای رای دادن
پیش‌بینی زودهنگام زیباکلام از نتیجه انتخابات مجلس و ریاست‌جمهوری ‏/پیش‌بینی قیمت مسکن و اجاره‌بها در سال ۹۹‏ / دفاع یک اصلاح‌طلب قدیمی از شرکت در انتخابات
پنج بیمار کرونایی از قم به تهران منتقل شدند، اما دیگر کسی از قم به تهران منتقل نمی‌شود / خیابان‌های «قم» بعد شیوع «کرونا» / توضیحات مترو در خصوص حواشی کرونایی در ایستگاه شوش
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۴ نفر رسید/ کشف ۱۳ مورد جدید و رسیدن ویروس به تهران و گیلان/ ۷۳۵ بیمار مشکوک شناسایی و بستری شده‌اند
دادستانی تهران: نیلوفر بیانی حاضر به بیان هیچ توضیحی نشد / توضیح درباره چرایی اعزام نیروهای امنیتی به قم / وزارت بهداشت عراق درخواست بسته شدن مرزهای ایران را تکذیب کرد / طلایی: خاتمی سکوت کرد چون اعتباری به حرفش نبود
آغازشمارش آرا در برخی شعب اخذ رای/ زمان رأی‌گیری به اتمام رسید
دلیل کاندیداتوری آیت الله یزدی برای مجلس خبرگان از زبان خودش / رئیس دولت اصلاحات از چه لیستی حمایت می‌کند؟ / افشاگری یامین‌پور درباره حذفش از لیست شورای ائتلاف
واکنش بورس به درج نام ایران در لیست سیاه FATF/ سهامداران در انتظار شاخص ۶۰۰ هزار واحدی

«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!  (۵۲۳ نظر)

نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران  (۲۶۶ نظر)

با «رمز پویا» کنار آمده‌اید یا خیر؟  (۲۵۶ نظر)

وزارت بهداشت: نتایج آزمایش اولیه ۲ مورد مشکوک به ابتلا به ویروس کرونا مثبت است/ هر دو مبتلا ایرانی هستند/ تخصیص یک بیمارستان به موارد مشکوک/ تایید مرگ دو فرد مبتلا به ویروس در میان انبوه ابهامات!  (۲۵۱ نظر)

«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

نماینده شوم، حکم اعدام روحانی را می‌گیرم/ شورای نگهبان تایید صلاحیت تعدادی از نمایندگان رد صلاحیت‌شده را تکذیب کرد/ میرسلیم: قالیباف سرلیست شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان نیست/ فردوسی‌پور: سورپرایز شبکه ۳ من نیستم  (۱۷۷ نظر)

پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی  (۱۷۱ نظر)

به نسبت چینی‌ها یک نقطه قوت پررنگ داریم و یک نقطه ضعف بزرگ/ فرمول‌ها را هم مثل شایعات رها کنید و دور خودتان شعاع یک متری بکشید/ چینی‌ها با کمک نرم‌افزار‌ها به زندگی بازگشته‌اند  (۱۶۹ نظر)

کدخدایی: در برخی کشورها، رای ندادن مجازات دارد؛ ما مشارکت زیر ۵۰ درصد نداشته‌ایم / روایت علی مطهری از آموزش نحوه پاسخگویی درباره رفع حصر در شورای نگهبان  (۱۴۵ نظر)

دو روایت از موضع رییس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / انتقاد تند توکلی از شورای نگهبان به خاطر جنجال تاجگردون / اشتباه سیاسی ضرغامی از زبان خودش  (۱۲۴ نظر)

کاندیداهای مجلس را با ده شرط حداقلی محک بزنید!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها  (۱۱۳ نظر)

اقدام قابل تقدیر وزارت بهداشت کشورمان در بیان واقعیت و یک تامل  (۱۰۲ نظر)

نگاه مستند و مستدل یک قاضی به پدیده «نوازندگان خیابانی»  (۹۷ نظر)

«آرش» و «ذوالجناح»، دو بازوی جدید ایران برای جهش فضایی  (۹۷ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041vz
tabnak.ir/0041vz