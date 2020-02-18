Russia sees its warmest winter in nearly 140 years

The winter in almost all parts of Russia has been the warmest on record so far.

The Moscow government trucked in artificial snow over the snowless holiday. However, the city normally spends millions of dollars to remove snow.

The Moscow River is usually covered by a thick sheet of ice, but there was hardly any ice on the river this winter.

According to many weather observers, warm winter is one of the examples of rapidly changing weather and global warming.

"There are two primary causes of global climate change, the natural and the human-related. Under the natural cycle, we are in the phase of increasing temperatures. The atmosphere should get warmer, even if there are no humans and no anthropogenic influence," said Viktor Danilov, a staff member of the Russian Academy of Science.

Although people cannot change the natural cause, they can avoid environmental pollution.