Austria downgrades travel warning for Iran: envoy

According to the Austrian Ambassador to Tehran, the European country has downgraded travel warning to Iran.
کد خبر: ۹۵۹۶۸۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۵۱ 17 February 2020

"Repealing its general advice against non-essential travels following a thorough reassessment of the security situation, Austria has downgraded travel warning to Iran," Stefan Scholz announced on his Instagram page.

"We believe the risk for Austrian nationals except for some specific border areas has changed," he wrote.

"This decision will also further contribute to civil society contacts and commerce," he added.

Austria's travel restrictions to Iran were put in place due to heightened tensions between Iran and the US in the region following the US assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani in early January and IRGC's retaliatory airstrikes on US military bases in Iraq.

austria iran travel warning
