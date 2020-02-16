Several Injured in Stabbing Attack on Churchgoers in Moscow - Russian Interior Ministry

A stabbing incident occurred in Moscow on Sunday, as churchgoers gathered in one of the city's churches for the morning worship service.
According to Irina Volk, a representative of the Russian Interior Ministry, several people have been injured after a man attacked churchgoers with a knife at the Church of Saint Nicholas in central Moscow.
"Police have detained a 26-year-old man from Lipetsk Oblast, who entered a church on the Bakuninskaya Street and injured two people. The injured people have been sent to hospital," Volk said.
Describing the incident, the Father Superior of the church said that a man ran into the church, and a priest came to him with his aide to ask what had happened. The man then put out a knife and stabbed a person.
At that moment, churchgoers came to the victim's rescue, but the perpetrator had already managed to injure another person.
The reasons for the attack are being investigated.
