ماهواره ایرانی «ظفر»، به فضا پرتاب شد/ پرتاب ظفر موفقیت آمیز نبود

نرخ مالیات بر عایدی املاک تعیین شد

وضعیت جوی کشور در ۲۲ بهمن چگونه خواهد بود؟

بازدید 518

S.Korea, U.S. hold talks in Seoul to discuss Korean Peninsula affairs

Senior diplomats from South Korea and the United States held talks in Seoul Monday to discuss the Korean Peninsula affairs, according to local media reports.
کد خبر: ۹۵۸۱۵۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۵۹ 10 February 2020

Senior diplomats from South Korea and the United States held talks in Seoul Monday to discuss the Korean Peninsula affairs, according to local media reports.

Rhee Dong-yeol, director general at the South Korean foreign ministry's Korean Peninsula peace regime bureau, met with Alex Wong, deputy U.S. special representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) policy.

The talks were held in Seoul for the working-group meeting that was launched in November 2018 to consult about the peninsula's denuclearization, inter-Korean relations and sanctions toward Pyongyang.

Yoh Sang-key, Seoul's unification ministry spokesman, told a regular press briefing that he was told that during the meeting, the two sides would discuss inter-Korean cooperation, which South Korean President Moon Jae-in offered to make during his New Year speech.

Moon said in his New Year speech and press conference last month that his government will push this year for the inter-Korean cooperation projects, including the reconnection of railways and roads along the eastern and western Korean Peninsula across the inter-Korean border, and other cooperation in border areas.

Yoh reiterated the South Korean position that individual tour by South Koreans to the DPRK's scenic resort of Mount Kumgang was not subject to consultations between Seoul and Washington, saying that South Korea would explain its stance to the United States from the cooperation perspective.

Tour by South Koreans to Mount Kumgang, launched in 1998, had been urn for about 10 years before being shutdown in 2008 when a South Korean tourist was shot dead by a DPRK soldier after allegedly venturing into off-limit areas.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
south korea united states denuclearization
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جلیل محبی آیت الله طبرسی اسکوچیچ دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس ماهواره ظفر جایزه اسکار سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
مجید انصاری انصراف می‌دهد؟ / کنایه مطهری به شورای نگهبان / عملیات عین‌الاسد به آمریکایی‌ها اطلاع داده شده بود؟ / واکنش عباس عبدی به نطق آیت الله علم‌الهدی
۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند
صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی
زمان واریز یارانه بهمن مشخص شد
بازار خودرو ترمز برید
یک سوال ساده؛ یک جواب تلخ: بروم مجلس فقط دزدی می‌کنم!
اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۵ نفره رسیدند/ چه چهره‌هایی در لیست نهایی اصولگرایان خواهند بود + اسامی
چشمان دختر اوکراینی،سوژه کاربران فضای‌مجازی
وقتی ماسک به لباس عروسی اضافه می‌شود
اولین تصاویر از دنا پلاس توربوشارژ اتوماتیک
احمدی‌نژاد با چه ملاکی به کشور کفر، تعهد دو میلیارد دلاری داد؟ / آیت‌الله مکارم: با وجود مشکلات، قهر با صندوق عاقلانه نیست / بازداشت کلاهبرداران مدعی واسطه‌گری برای تایید صلاحیت
شمار حاضران در سخنرانی سعید جلیلی در دانشگاه
روحانی دستورتدوین لایحۀ همه‌پرسی را صادرکرده است
فردا در این استان‌ها ۱۳۰سانتی‌متر برف می‌بارد
ماهواره ایرانی «ظفر»، به فضا پرتاب شد/ پرتاب ظفر موفقیت آمیز نبود

تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!  (۳۵۴ نظر)

یک سوال ساده؛ یک جواب تلخ: بروم مجلس فقط دزدی می‌کنم!  (۲۷۱ نظر)

صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی  (۲۵۷ نظر)

ایرانی‌های عزیز‌تر از جانم؛ اشتباه ما عراقی‌ها را مرتکب نشوید!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟  (۲۰۷ نظر)

۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند  (۲۰۴ نظر)

راز شیوع کرونا از زبان سردار نقدی / نظر کرباسچی درباره پیوستن به ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان پایتخت / ردصلاحیت به دلیل حضور کمرنگ در نماز جمعه و جماعت! / ادعای زاکانی درباره استعفای رئیس‌جمهور و مذاکره با آمریکا  (۱۹۹ نظر)

کیهان: اگر انقلاب ‌اسلامی رخ نمی‌داد، شبیه چه کشوری بودیم؟ / اعتماد: آیا رفتار نظارتی شورای نگهبان با قانون اساسی مغایرت دارد؟ /پیامد هدایت اخبار انتخابات از نگاه زیباکلام  (۱۸۵ نظر)

مسئولان جمهوری اسلامی ایران اشتباه نمی‌کنند!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

مجید انصاری انصراف می‌دهد؟ / کنایه مطهری به شورای نگهبان / عملیات عین‌الاسد به آمریکایی‌ها اطلاع داده شده بود؟ / واکنش عباس عبدی به نطق آیت الله علم‌الهدی  (۱۶۱ نظر)

واکنش پلیس به ادعای دو بازیکن استقلال در خصوص ضرب و شتم توسط پلیس / واکنش آیت‌الله جوادی آملی به کتاب‌سوزی پزشکی  (۱۶۰ نظر)

کسانی که دنبال همه‌پرسی بودند حالا باید سرافکنده باشند/ مجلس و دولت قانون انتخابات را اصلاح نکردند، حالا به شورای نگهبان فشار می‌آورند! / اگر قالیباف تخلفی کرده قوه‌قضائیه باید رسیدگی کند، نه خبرنگاران  (۱۵۳ نظر)

زندگی اصحاب‌کهفی ایرانیان: چگونه طی ده سال قیمت خودرو‌ها در ایران نزدیک به ۱۰۰۰ درصد افزایش یافت؟ /چرا هر سال حوالی شب عید، قیمت خودرو صعودی می‌شود؟ چرا پراید یک ساله قیمتش نزدیک به دو برابر شد؟  (۱۴۳ نظر)

اولین عکس از لباس فضانوردان ایرانی  (۱۴۲ نظر)

ماهواره ایرانی «ظفر»، به فضا پرتاب شد/ پرتاب ظفر موفقیت آمیز نبود  (۱۳۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041G4
tabnak.ir/0041G4