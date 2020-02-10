China confirms 27 foreigners infected with coronavirus, 2 dead

China's Foreign Ministry has confirmed that two foreigners have died among 27 who have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus infection as of February 10.

A Chinese-American died on February 6 and a Japanese national died on February 8, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily news briefing in Beijing, without giving more information on the deceased.

Three of the foreigners have been discharged from hospital, he added.

Asked about the death of the American national, Geng said the Chinese government had been in contact with the patient's family members who live in China during the treatment and kept them informed about the patient's condition.

"We send our condolences and we will work with the U.S. side to help deal with the relief work," he said.