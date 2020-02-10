A Russia’s Su-35 has intercepted Turkish F-16 over Syrian airspace

Statements appeared on the network that a few days ago, Turkish military aircraft attempted to enter Syrian airspace in the province of Aleppo. Such information is published, in particular, by the Chinese information resource Sohu in its military section.

According to the Chinese author, Turkey has attempted air intervention in the Syrian conflict, pursuing several goals. First: escort of a military convoy, which was sent towards Idlib. Second: possible air strikes on the front lines of the Syrian government army in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo.

In Sohu: “Tried to cross the Syrian border aircraft F-16 Turkish Air Force”.

Further, the author on the Chinese portal claims that the Turks did not succeed in doing this, since Russian Su-35 fighters from the Khmeimim air base were lifted into the air.

From the material: “The Russian Su-35S actually blocked the entry of Turkish F-16s into Syrian airspace, not letting them cross the air border. Turkish pilots were eventually forced to retire”.

Other materials claim that Turkish aircraft allegedly managed to inflict several attacks on ground targets (CAA positions).

There is no official confirmation of data on the “meeting” of the Su-35 Russian Air Force and the F-16 of the Turkish Air Force in the region of the Syrian-Turkish border.

How serious you can take publishing in Sohu is a separate issue. Often this publication publishes unverified information, which ultimately does not find its confirmation. However, there are cases when publications in the military sections of Chinese sources about the events in various armed conflicts were confirmed over time.