Pak-Iran ICT commission meets

The first meeting Iran-Pakistan information and communication technologies (ICT) cooperation commission was held in Islamabad on Sunday, following the establishment of a joint ICT working group on Saturday which seeks to expand technological ties.
10 February 2020

The meeting was attended by Pakistan’s deputy Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Ahmad Saeidi, his Iranian counterpart Sattar Hashemi and Deputy Head of Iran’s Telecommunication Infrastructure company Sajjad Bonabi.

The two sides underscored the expansion of mutual ties besides introducing their own capabilities. The meeting concluded on the note of continuing discussions and collaborations in different tech fields for jointly achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals through the efficient use of technology.

