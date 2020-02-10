ماهواره ایرانی «ظفر»، به فضا پرتاب شد/ پرتاب ظفر موفقیت آمیز نبود

نرخ مالیات بر عایدی املاک تعیین شد

وضعیت جوی کشور در ۲۲ بهمن چگونه خواهد بود؟

بازدید 302

African Union Summit: Egypt – Africa facing great challenges, terrorism; Libya crisis

At the African Union (AU) summit today, in Addis Ababa, Chairman of the (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki, emphasised the “necessity of a political solution in Libya.”
کد خبر: ۹۵۸۰۸۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۵ 10 February 2020

At the African Union (AU) summit today, in Addis Ababa, Chairman of the (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki, emphasised the “necessity of a political solution in Libya.”

Faki called on the United States to “remove Sudan from the list of terrorism.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi stressed that the main challenges that the continent is facing are the continuation of conflicts and the increase of the risks of terrorism and extremism.

In his speech, Al-Sisi said that the overall development efforts in Africa would not take place without the modernisation of the infrastructure, stressing Egypt’s efforts to assume its responsibilities during its chairmanship of the African Union, according to “Alarabiya.net.”

Al-Sisi added: “We are aware of the value of our security and our rights and preserving the capabilities of our people.” He clarified that Egypt would continue its role in supporting the African Union, solving the continent’s problems and activating all cooperation initiatives between its countries.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, stressed that Libya is enduring a serious escalation of the crisis, after more than ten months following the outbreak of hostilities around Tripoli and the multiple manifestations of blatant and open foreign military intervention.

Gheit said that the Arab League, in partnership with the African Union, can get the country out of its crisis and support the inclusive national reconciliation process. He called for stabilising the existing truce, accessing to permanent arrangements for a ceasefire and monitoring it, in addition to the cessation of all external interference in the Libyan matter.

Gheit called for the implementation of the agreed security, political and economic paths in the Berlin Conference, by the general terms of reference for the Skhirat Agreement and within the framework of the leadership role supervised by the United Nations.

He added that the overall development process could not be launched in isolation. Rather from laying the foundations of security and stability in the African continent must be done first. Gheit called for greater joint action to address security challenges and the roots of political crises that destabilise our countries and disrupt sustainable development plans in our region.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “Combating terrorism in Africa is an essential condition for achieving sustainable development,” adding that the international partnership with Africa is very important.

The 33rd Ordinary African Union Summit was launched on Sunday under the slogan “silencing guns and creating conditions for development in Africa.”

Faki stressed that “the African continent desperately needs freedom,” noting that “tensions in the African continent affect the member states.”

On the Middle East file, Faki added: “We fear that the American plan will not contribute to resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.”

On the Coronavirus, the Chairman of the Commission expressed “the solidarity of the African continent with China.”

Faki also expressed “concern that young people are turning towards extremism.”

During the opening session, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi handed over the Presidency of the Union to Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa’s president.

The summit is held this year with wide African and international participation and focuses on many issues, most notably the “silencing guns” initiative in Africa, and creating conditions for development, in addition to terrorism, the Libyan crisis and infrastructure development in Africa.

During a meeting of the African Peace and Security Council, and just before the African summit in Addis Ababa, Guterres said that the Libyan war contributed to the arrival of terrorist groups and the spread of weapons.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
African union summit challenge libya
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جلیل محبی آیت الله طبرسی اسکوچیچ دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس ماهواره ظفر قادر مولان پور سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
مجید انصاری انصراف می‌دهد؟ / کنایه مطهری به شورای نگهبان / عملیات عین‌الاسد به آمریکایی‌ها اطلاع داده شده بود؟ / واکنش عباس عبدی به نطق آیت الله علم‌الهدی
۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند
صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی
زمان واریز یارانه بهمن مشخص شد
بازار خودرو ترمز برید
یک سوال ساده؛ یک جواب تلخ: بروم مجلس فقط دزدی می‌کنم!
اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۵ نفره رسیدند/ چه چهره‌هایی در لیست نهایی اصولگرایان خواهند بود + اسامی
چشمان دختر اوکراینی،سوژه کاربران فضای‌مجازی
اولین تصاویر از دنا پلاس توربوشارژ اتوماتیک
وقتی ماسک به لباس عروسی اضافه می‌شود
شمار حاضران در سخنرانی سعید جلیلی در دانشگاه
روحانی دستورتدوین لایحۀ همه‌پرسی را صادرکرده است
فردا در این استان‌ها ۱۳۰سانتی‌متر برف می‌بارد
نجات مسافران هواپیمای تهران ـ دمشق از حمله جنگنده‌های اسرائیل/نامه ۱۰۷ نماینده دموکرات به ترامپ در مخالفت با معامله قرن/ فشار سناتور‌های آمریکایی برای بستن حساب‌های مسئولان ایرانی در توئیتر/نشست محرمانه قریب‌الوقوع میان نتانیاهو و محمدبن سلمان در قاهره
در دیدار جوسب بوررل با مقام‌های آمریکایی چه گذشت؟

تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!  (۳۵۴ نظر)

یک سوال ساده؛ یک جواب تلخ: بروم مجلس فقط دزدی می‌کنم!  (۲۷۱ نظر)

صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی  (۲۵۷ نظر)

ایرانی‌های عزیز‌تر از جانم؛ اشتباه ما عراقی‌ها را مرتکب نشوید!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟  (۲۰۷ نظر)

۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند  (۲۰۴ نظر)

راز شیوع کرونا از زبان سردار نقدی / نظر کرباسچی درباره پیوستن به ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان پایتخت / ردصلاحیت به دلیل حضور کمرنگ در نماز جمعه و جماعت! / ادعای زاکانی درباره استعفای رئیس‌جمهور و مذاکره با آمریکا  (۱۹۹ نظر)

کیهان: اگر انقلاب ‌اسلامی رخ نمی‌داد، شبیه چه کشوری بودیم؟ / اعتماد: آیا رفتار نظارتی شورای نگهبان با قانون اساسی مغایرت دارد؟ /پیامد هدایت اخبار انتخابات از نگاه زیباکلام  (۱۸۵ نظر)

مسئولان جمهوری اسلامی ایران اشتباه نمی‌کنند!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

مجید انصاری انصراف می‌دهد؟ / کنایه مطهری به شورای نگهبان / عملیات عین‌الاسد به آمریکایی‌ها اطلاع داده شده بود؟ / واکنش عباس عبدی به نطق آیت الله علم‌الهدی  (۱۶۱ نظر)

واکنش پلیس به ادعای دو بازیکن استقلال در خصوص ضرب و شتم توسط پلیس / واکنش آیت‌الله جوادی آملی به کتاب‌سوزی پزشکی  (۱۶۰ نظر)

کسانی که دنبال همه‌پرسی بودند حالا باید سرافکنده باشند/ مجلس و دولت قانون انتخابات را اصلاح نکردند، حالا به شورای نگهبان فشار می‌آورند! / اگر قالیباف تخلفی کرده قوه‌قضائیه باید رسیدگی کند، نه خبرنگاران  (۱۵۳ نظر)

زندگی اصحاب‌کهفی ایرانیان: چگونه طی ده سال قیمت خودرو‌ها در ایران نزدیک به ۱۰۰۰ درصد افزایش یافت؟ /چرا هر سال حوالی شب عید، قیمت خودرو صعودی می‌شود؟ چرا پراید یک ساله قیمتش نزدیک به دو برابر شد؟  (۱۴۳ نظر)

اولین عکس از لباس فضانوردان ایرانی  (۱۴۲ نظر)

ماهواره ایرانی «ظفر»، به فضا پرتاب شد/ پرتاب ظفر موفقیت آمیز نبود  (۱۳۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041Ez
tabnak.ir/0041Ez