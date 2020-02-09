ماهواره بر سیمرغ در پایگاه فضایی امام خمینی آماده شد

پزشک افشاگر ویروس کرونا درگذشت

پیش‌بینی بارش ۳۰ سانتیمتری برف در کرج

Global death toll for novel coronavirus reaches over 800, set to exceed SARS

The 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV) has claimed the lives of 813 people worldwide as of Sunday (Feb. 9), according to Chinese state media CGTN.
کد خبر: ۹۵۷۷۸۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۴ 09 February 2020

The 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV) has claimed the lives of 813 people worldwide as of Sunday (Feb. 9), according to Chinese state media CGTN.

This comes after China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported 89 new deaths on Feb. 9.

Hubei Province, the epicentre of the outbreak, accounts for most of the deaths and cases around the world.

CNBC and CNN reported that the current global death toll for the nCoV has exceeded that of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in the early 2000s.

SCMP reported that the current global death for nCoV matches the number attributed by World Health Organisation (WHO) as SARS deaths, which is 813.

SARS killed at least 774 people and infected 8,096 people globally in 2002 and 2003.

According to Bloomberg, the nCoV is spreading at a faster rate than SARS.

This is mainly because the SARS outbreak lasted about eight months, while the nCoV was first reported from Wuhan, China on Dec. 31 2019, about five weeks ago.

In addition to the rising number of deaths, there are now 37, 251 people in China who are infected and another 316 confirmed cases have been announced abroad.

However, over 2,000 people have recovered from the disease.

Singapore has 40 confirmed cases as of Feb. 8

On Feb. 8, Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) announced seven more confirmed cases of the nCoV.

All seven new patients have no recent travel history to China.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Singapore to 40.

Out of the 40, four patients are in critical condition and are warded in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The remaining infected patients are in stable conditions or improving.

Two out of the 40 patients have been discharged.

Among the new cases announced on Feb. 8 are a private hire car driver and a taxi driver.

This is the second private hire driver to be infected.

Ride-hailing app Grab has decided to suspend its GrabShare services from Feb. 9, 1am.

If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
coronavirus death toll sars
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جلیل محبی سامانه نما اسکوچیچ دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان قادر مولان پور سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
مجید انصاری انصراف می‌دهد؟ / کنایه مطهری به شورای نگهبان / عملیات عین‌الاسد به آمریکایی‌ها اطلاع داده شده بود؟ / واکنش عباس عبدی به نطق آیت الله علم‌الهدی
۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند
بیشترین عیدی آخر سال به حساب چه کسی واریز می‌شود؟
واکنش پلیس به ادعای دو بازیکن استقلال در خصوص ضرب و شتم توسط پلیس / واکنش آیت‌الله جوادی آملی به کتاب‌سوزی پزشکی
اولین تصاویر از دنا پلاس توربوشارژ اتوماتیک
چشمان دختر اوکراینی،سوژه کاربران فضای‌مجازی
صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی
پخش تصاویر دیده نشده از دوران پهلوی
تمجید ژنرال کهنه کار آمریکایی از سردار سلیمانی / روایت پورابراهیمی از حضور کارچاق‌کن‌ها در مجلس / گلایه عضو پایداری از برخی اصولگرایان
شمار حاضران در سخنرانی سعید جلیلی در دانشگاه
روحانی دستورتدوین لایحۀ همه‌پرسی را صادرکرده است
عذرخواهی علیپور از مجیدی و استقلالی‌ها+عکس
نجات مسافران هواپیمای تهران ـ دمشق از حمله جنگنده‌های اسرائیل/نامه ۱۰۷ نماینده دموکرات به ترامپ در مخالفت با معامله قرن/ فشار سناتور‌های آمریکایی برای بستن حساب‌های مسئولان ایرانی در توئیتر/نشست محرمانه قریب‌الوقوع میان نتانیاهو و محمدبن سلمان در قاهره
وقتی ماسک به لباس عروسی اضافه می‌شود
جدیدترین سفر استانی محمود احمدی نژاد !

تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!  (۳۵۴ نظر)

ایرانی‌های عزیز‌تر از جانم؛ اشتباه ما عراقی‌ها را مرتکب نشوید!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟  (۲۰۷ نظر)

۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند  (۲۰۴ نظر)

راز شیوع کرونا از زبان سردار نقدی / نظر کرباسچی درباره پیوستن به ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان پایتخت / ردصلاحیت به دلیل حضور کمرنگ در نماز جمعه و جماعت! / ادعای زاکانی درباره استعفای رئیس‌جمهور و مذاکره با آمریکا  (۱۹۹ نظر)

شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

کیهان: اگر انقلاب ‌اسلامی رخ نمی‌داد، شبیه چه کشوری بودیم؟ / اعتماد: آیا رفتار نظارتی شورای نگهبان با قانون اساسی مغایرت دارد؟ /پیامد هدایت اخبار انتخابات از نگاه زیباکلام  (۱۸۵ نظر)

مسئولان جمهوری اسلامی ایران اشتباه نمی‌کنند!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

مجید انصاری انصراف می‌دهد؟ / کنایه مطهری به شورای نگهبان / عملیات عین‌الاسد به آمریکایی‌ها اطلاع داده شده بود؟ / واکنش عباس عبدی به نطق آیت الله علم‌الهدی  (۱۶۱ نظر)

واکنش پلیس به ادعای دو بازیکن استقلال در خصوص ضرب و شتم توسط پلیس / واکنش آیت‌الله جوادی آملی به کتاب‌سوزی پزشکی  (۱۶۰ نظر)

کسانی که دنبال همه‌پرسی بودند حالا باید سرافکنده باشند/ مجلس و دولت قانون انتخابات را اصلاح نکردند، حالا به شورای نگهبان فشار می‌آورند! / اگر قالیباف تخلفی کرده قوه‌قضائیه باید رسیدگی کند، نه خبرنگاران  (۱۵۳ نظر)

اولین عکس از لباس فضانوردان ایرانی  (۱۴۲ نظر)

صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی  (۱۳۰ نظر)

این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی  (۱۱۸ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: شش مجتهد شورای نگهبان به اندازه وزن این آقایان نماز شب خوانده‌اند/سردار جلالی: اگر شورای نگهبان تخریب شود باید چهار یا هشت سال حسرت بخوریم /واعظی: باب مذاکره و گفت‌وگو را نبسته‌ایم  (۱۱۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041A7
tabnak.ir/0041A7