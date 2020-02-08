Russia says Trump’s ME plan violates law

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin pointed to the ineffectiveness of the so-called Deal of Century in resolving the situation around Palestine.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin pointed to the ineffectiveness of the so-called Deal of Century in resolving the situation around Palestine.

This plan violates the law and hence cannot resolve differences between Palestine and Israel, said the official in a Friday meeting with Iranian ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

Trump administration unveiled the so-called Deal of the Century last Tuesday, drawing condemnations from Palestine and the Islamic world that believe the plan to be in clear violation of the Palestinian’s rights. The EU also rejected the deal in a statement on Tuesday.

Jalali and Vershinin also conferred on other issues including bilateral ties, regional developments and the situation in Syria and Idlib.

The Russian Deputy FM condemned the US’ act of terror in assassinating Lieutenant General Soleimani as a clear violation of international law.

Pointing to the developments in Syria, he also said that Moscow is determined to continue cooperation with Tehran and Ankara in the framework of Astana Format.

For his part, the Iranian ambassador said that the circumstances in the region required that Iran and Russia continue cooperation as before.

Russian Foreign Ministry also issued a statement about the meeting, saying "Both parties discussed a number of pressing international and regional issues, including the current situation in Syria. They expressed support for the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva."