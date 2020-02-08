ماهواره بر سیمرغ در پایگاه فضایی امام خمینی آماده شد

Irish voting in general election overwhelmed by Brexit

Irish voters are taking to the polls to cast their ballots in a general election dominated by Britain’s formal withdrawal from the European Union.
08 February 2020

Polls opened across the country at 0700 GMT on Saturday, with some 3.3 million people eligible to vote and elect 159 members of the Dail, the lower chamber of parliament in Dublin.

Nationwide surveys suggest the ruling Fine Gael party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is trailing behind conservative Fianna Fail party and the Republican Sinn Fein.

Varadkar has been Ireland’s prime minister since 2016.

The vote comes as Brexit has dominated headlines in Ireland in recent years, with Varadkar stressing that a strong leadership is needed to avert the real economic dangers that lie ahead during the UK's transition period and beyond.

The Irish premier has accused Sinn Fein and its leader Mary Lou McDonald of being weak on crime and "making crazy promises", while proposing tax cuts and modest spending increases tied to continued economic growth.

McDonald's ultimate goal has been defined as unifying Ireland and Northern Ireland. However, the two other rival parties have insisted that they will not govern with Sheen Fein.

In a poll by the Irish Times newspaper last month, 42 percent of voters identified healthcare as a top priority for an incoming prime minister, while 34 percent said housing, with Brexit a priority for just three percent of respondents.

The polls will close at 2200 GMT and counting is due to begin on Sunday, with full results expected to be released on Monday or Tuesday.

