ماهواره بر سیمرغ در پایگاه فضایی امام خمینی آماده شد

پزشک افشاگر ویروس کرونا درگذشت

پیش‌بینی بارش ۳۰ سانتیمتری برف در کرج

Elon Musk made a $6 billion mistake when he bought SolarCity with Tesla stock

When Elon Musk acquired SolarCity in the fall of 2016, he paid for it using Tesla stock worth $2.6 billion at the time. Those shares are worth $8.4 billion today.
کد خبر: ۹۵۷۶۶۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۵:۳۵ 08 February 2020

When Elon Musk acquired SolarCity in the fall of 2016, he paid for it using Tesla stock worth $2.6 billion at the time. Those shares are worth $8.4 billion today.

Tesla's CEO gave 0.110 Tesla shares to SolarCity stockholders for every share they owned in the solar-energy company. Based on the electric-car maker's $230 stock price in late July 2016, the deal valued each SolarCity share at $25.36 at the time.

However, Tesla's stock has surged roughly 320% to about $745 since then, and briefly passed $960 this week. Based on its current price, Musk paid over $80 per SolarCity share — more than triple what he planned to spend.
Musk is already fending off claims that he overpaid for SolarCity and bailed out a nearly bankrupt business. The facts that his cousins started SolarCity, and he was the company's chairman and biggest shareholder when Tesla acquired it, have also led some investors to question his motives in buying it.

As a SolarCity investor, Musk received Tesla shares from the takeover, meaning he didn't lose out from the transaction as much as other Tesla investors.
Musk repeated one of Warren Buffett's biggest errors

Musk used one of Warren Buffett's analogies to downplay the significance of Tesla's stock price last year. However, he seems to have missed the famed investor's warning about his "most gruesome mistake."

Buffett bought Dexter Shoe in 1993 and paid for it with 25,203 Class-A shares in his Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate, worth $433 million at the time. The Maine shoemaker collapsed years later. The Berkshire shares used to purchase it are worth over $8.6 billion today.

"I gave away 1.6% of a wonderful business ... to buy a worthless business," Buffett wrote in his 2007 letter to shareholders.

Now that Musk has personally seen the downside of stock deals, he may be wary of paying with Tesla shares going forward.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
elon musk tesla stock
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جلیل محبی سامانه نما اسکوچیچ دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان قادر مولان پور سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
ایرانی‌های عزیز‌تر از جانم؛ اشتباه ما عراقی‌ها را مرتکب نشوید!
ظروفی که برای پخت غذا مناسب ترند
راز شیوع کرونا از زبان سردار نقدی / نظر کرباسچی درباره پیوستن به ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان پایتخت / ردصلاحیت به دلیل حضور کمرنگ در نماز جمعه و جماعت! / ادعای زاکانی درباره استعفای رئیس‌جمهور و مذاکره با آمریکا
مجید انصاری انصراف می‌دهد؟ / کنایه مطهری به شورای نگهبان / عملیات عین‌الاسد به آمریکایی‌ها اطلاع داده شده بود؟ / واکنش عباس عبدی به نطق آیت الله علم‌الهدی
بیشترین عیدی آخر سال به حساب چه کسی واریز می‌شود؟
واکنش پلیس به ادعای دو بازیکن استقلال در خصوص ضرب و شتم توسط پلیس / واکنش آیت‌الله جوادی آملی به کتاب‌سوزی پزشکی
۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند
همایش نسل سلیمانی‌ها با حضور دختر سردار
تمجید ژنرال کهنه کار آمریکایی از سردار سلیمانی / روایت پورابراهیمی از حضور کارچاق‌کن‌ها در مجلس / گلایه عضو پایداری از برخی اصولگرایان
اولین تصاویر از دنا پلاس توربوشارژ اتوماتیک
چشمان دختر اوکراینی،سوژه کاربران فضای‌مجازی
پخش تصاویر دیده نشده از دوران پهلوی
شمار حاضران در سخنرانی سعید جلیلی در دانشگاه
عذرخواهی علیپور از مجیدی و استقلالی‌ها+عکس
زمان‌پرداخت و رقم‌عیدی بازنشستگان تأمین اجتماعی

تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!  (۳۵۴ نظر)

ایرانی‌های عزیز‌تر از جانم؛ اشتباه ما عراقی‌ها را مرتکب نشوید!  (۲۲۷ نظر)

ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟  (۲۰۷ نظر)

شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

کیهان: اگر انقلاب ‌اسلامی رخ نمی‌داد، شبیه چه کشوری بودیم؟ / اعتماد: آیا رفتار نظارتی شورای نگهبان با قانون اساسی مغایرت دارد؟ /پیامد هدایت اخبار انتخابات از نگاه زیباکلام  (۱۸۵ نظر)

راز شیوع کرونا از زبان سردار نقدی / نظر کرباسچی درباره پیوستن به ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان پایتخت / ردصلاحیت به دلیل حضور کمرنگ در نماز جمعه و جماعت! / ادعای زاکانی درباره استعفای رئیس‌جمهور و مذاکره با آمریکا  (۱۸۳ نظر)

مسئولان جمهوری اسلامی ایران اشتباه نمی‌کنند!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

کسانی که دنبال همه‌پرسی بودند حالا باید سرافکنده باشند/ مجلس و دولت قانون انتخابات را اصلاح نکردند، حالا به شورای نگهبان فشار می‌آورند! / اگر قالیباف تخلفی کرده قوه‌قضائیه باید رسیدگی کند، نه خبرنگاران  (۱۵۳ نظر)

۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند  (۱۴۹ نظر)

واکنش پلیس به ادعای دو بازیکن استقلال در خصوص ضرب و شتم توسط پلیس / واکنش آیت‌الله جوادی آملی به کتاب‌سوزی پزشکی  (۱۴۸ نظر)

اولین عکس از لباس فضانوردان ایرانی  (۱۴۲ نظر)

ارزیابی فعال اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر آیت‌الله مصباح / کنایه کرباسچی به روحانی درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / پژمانفر: لاریجانی اجازه نمی‌دهد مجلس زبان ملت باشد  (۱۴۰ نظر)

شورای نگهبان هم مثل احزاب از نظام انتخاباتی کشور راضی نیست/ چهره‌های سیاسی صبور باشند؛ امکان افزایش تایید صلاحیت‌ها وجود دارد/ ۲هزار نفر به آمار تایید صلاحیت‌ها اضافه شد/ چرا قالیباف ردصلاحیت نشد؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی  (۱۱۸ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: شش مجتهد شورای نگهبان به اندازه وزن این آقایان نماز شب خوانده‌اند/سردار جلالی: اگر شورای نگهبان تخریب شود باید چهار یا هشت سال حسرت بخوریم /واعظی: باب مذاکره و گفت‌وگو را نبسته‌ایم  (۱۱۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/00418C
tabnak.ir/00418C