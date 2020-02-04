اولين دادگاه روح‌الله زم هفته آينده برگزار می‌شود؟

Two Individuals Spying for CIA Handed Prison Terms - Iran Judiciary Spokesman

In summer of 2019, Iranian media outlets revealed details of a major cyber-espionage ring claimed to be run by US intelligence, saying that a total of 17 CIA-trained spies had been identified, publishing photo and video evidence of alleged US attempts to recruit Iranians to work against their government.
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۱۰ 04 February 2020

Two individuals spying for the CIA in Iran have been sentenced to ten and five years in prison respectively, Iran's judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Ismaili said at a press conference on Tuesday.

