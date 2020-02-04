اولين دادگاه روح‌الله زم هفته آينده برگزار می‌شود؟

کنایه تاجیک به اصلاح‌طلبان:به تعطیلات تاریخی بروید

شورای اصلاح‌طلبان درمورد لیست به جمع‌بندی نرسید

بازدید 880

U.S. customs admitted ‘breach of protocol’ in targeting Iranian travellers: congresswoman

A Washington congresswoman says a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) official has admitted to her that there was indeed a directive to detain and question travellers with links to Iran at a border crossing between B.C. and Washington state.
کد خبر: ۹۵۶۶۲۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۸ 04 February 2020

A Washington congresswoman says a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) official has admitted to her that there was indeed a directive to detain and question travellers with links to Iran at a border crossing between B.C. and Washington state.

It comes days after a leaked memo that appeared to show an order from CPB’s Seattle field office, telling officers to question and detain travellers not only with links to Iran, but Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Afghanistan and other Middle Eastern countries — as well as Shia Muslims.

The memo references top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed Jan. 2 in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.

House Representative Pramila Jayapal then posted on Twitter, saying she was working to confirm the authenticity of the document and had requested a meeting with the CBP’s Seattle field office director.

She said that meeting happened on Monday.

“I appreciate CBP Seattle Director of Operations Adele Fasano meeting with us,” she said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“For the first time, we were able to hear that there was indeed a breach of protocol and that a large number of Iranian-Americans were inappropriately targeted.”

Between Jan. 3 and 5, upwards of 60 people of Iranian heritage were reportedly questioned and held for hours at the Peace Arch border crossing. Many of them were American citizens who had been in Vancouver attending a concert.

“[It’s] absolutely outrageous, unconstitutional, discriminatory, but the thing is that CBP never admitted that that happened, kept insisting that it didn’t happen,” Jayapal said in a town hall event later Monday evening.

“And I will tell you it was the first time that I was able to hear that, yes, in fact, this did happen; yes, in fact, there was a directive. Two hundred people of Iranian-American descent do not get pulled aside unless there’s some sort of a directive.”

Now, Jayapal wants CBP to issue a formal statement apologizing to those who were impacted.

She said CBP missed a Jan. 21 deadline she gave them to release any internal documents that contain directives, instructions or guidance on screening people with links to Iran, and said she looks forward to receiving a written response to her letter now.

I would like to see a formal statement from CBP admitting these facts & I await the results of two investigations underway.

I'm also deeply concerned that it took a leaked memo to get to this point. CBP headquarters has not been honest about what happened — & that must change.

— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) February 4, 2020

On Monday, Global News asked CBP for comment on Jayapal’s statements that Fasano had admitted a ‘breach of protocol’ to her.

“It is under investigation. I don’t have updates on the investigation,” said a spokesperson in an email.

CBP has previously denied that there were any directives issued to deny entry into the United States to travellers, but wouldn’t confirm whether a directive to question and detain certain travellers existed.

“CBP has understood Iran and its proxies to be a very capable adversary for some time,” the spokesperson told Global News on Jan. 30.

“As part of a multi-layered approach to security, CBP officers may refer for additional screening individuals who present a known risk or individuals about whom we need more information to make a determination of risk.

“These referrals are based on factors that could include the individual’s activities, associations and travel patterns.”

Social media posts that CBP is detaining Iranian-Americans and refusing their entry into the U.S. because of their country of origin are false. Reports that DHS/CBP has issued a related directive are also false.

— CBP (@CBP) January 5, 2020

CBP would not comment on the authenticity of the memo, saying they could not comment on “leaked documents”.

Meanwhile, in light of the contents of the leaked memo and U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent restrictions on immigrants from Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Eritrea, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania, an American community organizer said Canadians travelling across the border should seek legal advice and make sure they’re aware of their rights.

Hoda Katebi said the Iranian-born people she talked to, who were held at the Peace Arch border crossing earlier this month, say they’ve had bad experiences every time they try to cross a U.S. border — and historically, people of colour are consistently targeted by CBP secondary questioning and screening.

“Customs and Border Protection are racist, are institutionally engaged in racism every single day. It’s impossible to say that anybody is ever safe, citizen or not, Canadian citizen or not,” she said.

Especially with the recent deportations of Iranian students studying in the U.S. on valid student visas, she said it’s vitally important to seek legal help before travelling rather than waiting until you are already detained.

“People have been messaging me for support after being detained for 10, 20 hours. But at that point, if you’re already in deportation proceedings, there’s very little that can be done,” she said.

“So I think it’s absolutely important that people are getting legal help and support in advance, and knowing your rights and questions that you can or don’t even have to answer.”

Katebi said she has “absolutely no faith” in the investigation CBP’s Civil Rights and Civil Liberties office is carrying out into the alleged directive and leaked memo — a sentiment echoed by Len Saunders, the immigration lawyer to whom the memo was delivered.

“They’re investigating themselves. This is CBP Homeland Security investigating CBP Homeland Security, so I don’t have a lot of confidence that this investigation will be anything other than lip service for the media,” he said last week.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
usa iran custom border investigation detain
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
محمد توفیق علاوی اتحادیه اروپا دربی نود و دوم برگزیت دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
زمان واریز سود سهام عدالت مشخص شد
هشدار تامین اجتماعی به بیمه شدگان و بازنشستگان
حضور رهبرانقلاب بر مزار آیت‌الله هاشمی رفسنجانی
شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان
ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟
آخرین وضعیت احراز صلاحیت نمایندگان/ کدام یک از بهارستان نشین ها رد صلاحیت شدند؟ اسامی کامل رد و تایید شده‌های مجلس
حذف دلار ۴۲۰۰ برای واردات یک کالای اساسی چند هفته مانده به شب عید/ آیا تجربه تلخ جهش قیمت چایی تکرار خواهد شد؟
این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 13 بهمن 98
قسمتی از کله پاچه که نباید خورد
تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!
ملاک «شیشه دودی مجاز» اعلام شد
پایان گروگان‌گیری در حوالی میدان آزادی تهران
توئیت سفیر چین در تهران در پی شیوع ویروس کرونا/حمله راکتی به پایگاه هوایی آمریکا در جنوب موصل/حمایت توئیتری «بن‌زاید» از معامله قرن/ نشست اضطراری سازمان همکاری اسلامی درباره «معامله قرن»
ارزیابی فعال اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر آیت‌الله مصباح / کنایه کرباسچی به روحانی درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / پژمانفر: لاریجانی اجازه نمی‌دهد مجلس زبان ملت باشد

تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!  (۳۱۳ نظر)

چه نمره‌ای به عملکرد مجلس دهم می‌دهید و چرا؟/ پنج نکته مثبت و پنج نکته منفی از عملکرد مجلس دهم را چه می‌دانید؟  (۳۰۵ نظر)

پژمانفر:مشکلات با مذاکره حل نمی‌شود / واکنش چمران به تخریب‌ها علیه قالیباف / سلحشوری: اصلاح طلبان بدون لیست وارد انتخابات شوند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟  (۱۵۵ نظر)

واکنش به ادعای نرخ‌های میلیاردی تأیید صلاحیت‌ / کنایه‌های صریح چمران به برخی اصولگرایان / ادعای غرویان در مورد آیت الله مصباح / دادستان کشور درباره بازگرداندن تتلو: منتظر باشید  (۱۴۱ نظر)

ارزیابی فعال اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر آیت‌الله مصباح / کنایه کرباسچی به روحانی درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / پژمانفر: لاریجانی اجازه نمی‌دهد مجلس زبان ملت باشد  (۱۴۰ نظر)

شورای نگهبان هم مثل احزاب از نظام انتخاباتی کشور راضی نیست/ چهره‌های سیاسی صبور باشند؛ امکان افزایش تایید صلاحیت‌ها وجود دارد/ ۲هزار نفر به آمار تایید صلاحیت‌ها اضافه شد/ چرا قالیباف ردصلاحیت نشد؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد‌ از‌ «ترور حاج‌ قاسم‌» گذشت‌ و‌ به‌ «مرگ کوبی‌ برایانت‌» رسید/۲۳ نماینده اصولگرا از ظریف به قوه قضائیه شکایت کردند  (۱۲۸ نظر)

این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی  (۱۱۸ نظر)

اخبار محرمانه روحانی از جلسه خصوصی اصولگرایان! / ماجرای قولی که در حضور رهبر انقلاب از سردار سلیمانی گرفته شد / مطهری: نمی خواهیم ۲۹۰ آیت الله وارد مجلس کنیم  (۱۱۲ نظر)

امیر تتلو بازداشت شد  (۱۱۱ نظر)

آمار دقیق داریم که ۱۳۴ نامزد شاخص اصلاح‌طلب، تایید صلاحیت شده‌اند/ جریان اصلاحات می‌خواهد کاندیداهایش را چراغ خاموش وارد مجلس کند  (۱۰۸ نظر)

اظهارات تازه جواد امام درباره دیدار روحانی و رئیس دولت اصلاحات / انتقادات میرسلیم از رئیس جمهور / خوشبینی یک اصولگرا به سازوکار انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف  (۱۰۳ نظر)

اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۰ نفره برای انتخابات مجلس نزدیک شدند/ معرفی چهر‌ه هایی که شانس حضور در لیست نهایی را دارند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040rU
tabnak.ir/0040rU