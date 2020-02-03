شورای اصلاح‌طلبان درمورد لیست به جمع‌بندی نرسید

مزد منطقه‌ای منتفی شد/ تعیین مزد برای تمام کشور

مسئول سیاست خارجی اتحادیه اروپا فردا به تهران می‌آید

بازدید 450

China's economy takes a dive amid coronavirus panic

China's economy has nose-dived in its first session of the week as the reality of coronavirus sinks in.
کد خبر: ۹۵۶۳۵۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۵ 03 February 2020

China's economy has nose-dived in its first session of the week as the reality of coronavirus sinks in.

The Shanghai Composite opened nine per cent lower while the Shenzhen Component Index also plummeted nine percent at open.

Stock exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen had been closed since January 24 for the Lunar New Year.

Markets elsewhere fell sharply last week as fears about the virus escalated.

More than 14,300 people have been infected, the vast majority of them in mainland China.

China said before markets opened that it would pump billions of dollars into its markets to keep them stable.

The People's Bank of China said Sunday that it would inject $1.2 trillion yuan (AUD $173 billion) into the Chinese markets using the purchase of short-term bonds to shore up banks' ability to lend money.

More than 14,300 people have been infected, the vast majority of them in mainland China. (9News)

The measure will help maintain "reasonably ample liquidity" in the banking system and keep currency markets stable.

The net amount of liquidity being injected into the markets will be much lower. According to Reuters calculations using central bank data, more than $1 trillion yuan worth of other short-term bond agreements will mature Monday. That brings the net amount of cash flooding into the markets down to 150 billion yuan (AUD $32 billion).

The central bank will also keep in contact with financial institutions and markets to determine what other policy responses may be necessary, according to Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of the central bank.

China's financial regulators announced dozens of other measures to maintain financial stability and help the economy. Regulators also said they would offer more financial services to individuals and companies, among other moves.

The infection rate is causing economic difficulties in countries around the world as the virus spreads. (AP)

Markets elsewhere in Asia opened lower Monday, too. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.5 per cent in early trading. Twenty cases have been confirmed in the country.

South Korea's Kospi fell 1.6 per cent. There are 15 confirmed cases in that country.

Last week, Europe's broad STOXX 600 fell 0.9 per cent in early trade, with indexes in Frankfurt, Paris and London lost between 0.7-1.3 per cent.

Australia's shares have also taken a hit amid fears of a potential economic fallout from the deadly coronavirus.

The broader All Ordinaries index fell 114.7 points, or 1.61 per cent, to 7006.5.

Gold miner shares rose as the price of gold lifted, driven higher by the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

Australia's shares have also taken a dive with the All Ordinaries falling 1.61 per cent. (AAP)

Newcrest Mining was up 28 cents, or 0.95 per cent, at $29.81 and Evolution Mining rose 8.5 cents, or 2.29 per cent, to $3.79.

But most stocks were lower.

Travel shares were pummelled again. Qantas lost 14 cents, or 2.18 per cent, to $6.72 and Flight Centre was down 66 cents, or 1.68 per cent, at $38.65.

Gas and oil producer Oil Search's shares were down more than 7 per cent to $6.73.

The whammy for the PNG producer came after it told the market the PNG government has ended negotiations about the massive P'nyang gas expansion.

Experts say the extent of the financial impact will depend on the spread of the virus. (Getty)

Big miners were also lower, with Fortescue Metals Group losing 36 cents, or 3.16 per cent, to $11.03.

There is a slew of local financial data to come this week, including the RBA rates decision on Tuesday, and the company reporting season kicks off.

Building approvals slipped in December, the market learned on Monday, though not by as much as the market feared.

The Australian dollar was buying 66.96 US cents at midday, down from 67.19 US as the market closed on Friday.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
china economy coronavirus
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
محمد توفیق علاوی اتحادیه اروپا روز جهانی تالاب ها برگزیت دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
زمان واریز سود سهام عدالت مشخص شد
هشدار تامین اجتماعی به بیمه شدگان و بازنشستگان
حضور رهبرانقلاب بر مزار آیت‌الله هاشمی رفسنجانی
کارخانه ایرانی که آمریکا چشم دیدنش را ندارد
شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان
اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۰ نفره برای انتخابات مجلس نزدیک شدند/ معرفی چهر‌ه هایی که شانس حضور در لیست نهایی را دارند
گزارش جدید سی ان ان از آمار تلفات نیروهای آمریکایی در عین الاسد/اختلاف میان وزارت خزانه‌داری و امور خارجه آمریکا درباره ایران/ آغاز به کار ائتلاف دریایی اروپا به رهبری فرانسه در خلیج فارس/ تصویب دو طرح برای کاهش اختیارات جنگی ترامپ علیه ایران
حذف دلار ۴۲۰۰ برای واردات یک کالای اساسی چند هفته مانده به شب عید/ آیا تجربه تلخ جهش قیمت چایی تکرار خواهد شد؟
این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی
شهاب حسینی در کنار رابرت دنیرو
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 13 بهمن 98
ارزیابی فعال اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر آیت‌الله مصباح / کنایه کرباسچی به روحانی درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / پژمانفر: لاریجانی اجازه نمی‌دهد مجلس زبان ملت باشد
توئیت سفیر چین در تهران در پی شیوع ویروس کرونا/حمله راکتی به پایگاه هوایی آمریکا در جنوب موصل/حمایت توئیتری «بن‌زاید» از معامله قرن/ نشست اضطراری سازمان همکاری اسلامی درباره «معامله قرن»
پایان گروگان‌گیری در حوالی میدان آزادی تهران
اظهارات تازه جواد امام درباره دیدار روحانی و رئیس دولت اصلاحات / انتقادات میرسلیم از رئیس جمهور / خوشبینی یک اصولگرا به سازوکار انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف

چه نمره‌ای به عملکرد مجلس دهم می‌دهید و چرا؟/ پنج نکته مثبت و پنج نکته منفی از عملکرد مجلس دهم را چه می‌دانید؟  (۲۵۳ نظر)

پژمانفر:مشکلات با مذاکره حل نمی‌شود / واکنش چمران به تخریب‌ها علیه قالیباف / سلحشوری: اصلاح طلبان بدون لیست وارد انتخابات شوند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

بعضی‌ها از کلمه «رفراندوم» خوششان نمی‌آید/ با صندوق رای قهر نکنید/ مردم باید مطمئن شوند رای آنها کم و زیاد نمی‌شود/ بزرگ‌ترین خطر برای دموکراسی تشریفاتی شدن انتخابات است/ بگذارید رقابت انتخاباتی شکل بگیرد، مشارکت افزایش می‌یابد  (۱۷۸ نظر)

«از کلاهبرداری تا هتک حیثیت»؛ آیا مجازاتی در انتظار روحانی جنجالی است؟!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

خروج هواپیمای تهران-ماهشهر از باند فرودگاه +فیلم  (۱۵۰ نظر)

واکنش به ادعای نرخ‌های میلیاردی تأیید صلاحیت‌ / کنایه‌های صریح چمران به برخی اصولگرایان / ادعای غرویان در مورد آیت الله مصباح / دادستان کشور درباره بازگرداندن تتلو: منتظر باشید  (۱۴۱ نظر)

ارزیابی فعال اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر آیت‌الله مصباح / کنایه کرباسچی به روحانی درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / پژمانفر: لاریجانی اجازه نمی‌دهد مجلس زبان ملت باشد  (۱۴۰ نظر)

واکنش متفاوت عضو مجلس خبرگان به سوزاندن کتاب پزشکی / واکنش حداد عادل به توئیت‌های فارسی ترامپ / واکنش مطهری به خبر تأیید صلاحیتش / موضع هاشمی طبا در مورد اظهارات انتخاباتی روحانی  (۱۳۵ نظر)

شورای نگهبان هم مثل احزاب از نظام انتخاباتی کشور راضی نیست/ چهره‌های سیاسی صبور باشند؛ امکان افزایش تایید صلاحیت‌ها وجود دارد/ ۲هزار نفر به آمار تایید صلاحیت‌ها اضافه شد/ چرا قالیباف ردصلاحیت نشد؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد‌ از‌ «ترور حاج‌ قاسم‌» گذشت‌ و‌ به‌ «مرگ کوبی‌ برایانت‌» رسید/۲۳ نماینده اصولگرا از ظریف به قوه قضائیه شکایت کردند  (۱۲۸ نظر)

این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی  (۱۱۸ نظر)

اخبار محرمانه روحانی از جلسه خصوصی اصولگرایان! / ماجرای قولی که در حضور رهبر انقلاب از سردار سلیمانی گرفته شد / مطهری: نمی خواهیم ۲۹۰ آیت الله وارد مجلس کنیم  (۱۱۲ نظر)

امیر تتلو بازداشت شد  (۱۱۱ نظر)

شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان  (۱۱۰ نظر)

آمار دقیق داریم که ۱۳۴ نامزد شاخص اصلاح‌طلب، تایید صلاحیت شده‌اند/ جریان اصلاحات می‌خواهد کاندیداهایش را چراغ خاموش وارد مجلس کند  (۱۰۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040n6
tabnak.ir/0040n6