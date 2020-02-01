China sets new record for "Corona" victims

China Central Television, citing the National Health Commission said that the number of Corona virus deaths in the country rose by 46 people, to 259 in total.

The Chinese authorities announced the death of 43 people on Thursday as a result of "Corona" virus, in the largest daily number of victims of the virus in the country since it began spreading last month.

However, this record did not stop rising in China as 2102 new cases were recorded on Friday, bringing the total number of people infected with the virus to 11791.

The Hubei Provincial Health Committee, the epicenter of the virus, had reported 45 deaths and 1,347 new infections on Friday.

Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, reported 576 cases on Friday, as well as 33 deaths.

192 people died of the virus inside Wuhan.

The territory's streets are still closed, and public transportation has stopped, but a small number of people continue to breach procedures.