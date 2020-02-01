قیمت دلار و یورو امروز شنبه 12 بهمن 98/ بازار، هفته را صعودی آغاز کرد

انهدام ناخواسته یک استادیوم در روسیه

انگلیس رسماً از اتحادیه اروپا خارج شد

بازدید 654

China sets new record for "Corona" victims

China Central Television, citing the National Health Commission said that the number of Corona virus deaths in the country rose by 46 people, to 259 in total.
کد خبر: ۹۵۵۸۸۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۳۴ 01 February 2020

China Central Television, citing the National Health Commission said that the number of Corona virus deaths in the country rose by 46 people, to 259 in total.

The Chinese authorities announced the death of 43 people on Thursday as a result of "Corona" virus, in the largest daily number of victims of the virus in the country since it began spreading last month.

However, this record did not stop rising in China as 2102 new cases were recorded on Friday, bringing the total number of people infected with the virus to 11791.

The Hubei Provincial Health Committee, the epicenter of the virus, had reported 45 deaths and 1,347 new infections on Friday.

Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, reported 576 cases on Friday, as well as 33 deaths.

192 people died of the virus inside Wuhan.

The territory's streets are still closed, and public transportation has stopped, but a small number of people continue to breach procedures.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
china coronavirus wuhan victims
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
حمله به آرامکو علی اکبر صالحی مایکل دندریا حسن باقری معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان محمدرضا شجریان سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
تصویری از مهران غفوریان و همسرش
فرود اضطراری هواپیمای مسافربری در پی تهدید به انفجار
واریز سود سهامی که برای افزایش ثروت خانوار‌های ایرانی کلید خورد؛ رقم احتمالی چند هزار تومان خواهد بود؟
کارگاه‌های تعمیر خودرو در سال ۲۰۵۰ چه شکلی‌اند؟!
خوراکی‌هایی که نباید با شکم خالی خورد!
تصاویری تکان‌دهنده از کشف پیکر پاک سه شهید
رونمایی رسمی ترامپ و نتانیاهو از معامله قرن / افشای طرح جدید آمریکا در شمال سوریه / مخالفت روسیه با بررسی وضعیت برجام در شورای امنیت/ واکنش عربستان سعودی به رونمایی از «معامله قرن»
عواقب برگشت ناپذیر بی توجهی به مردان!
واکنش به ادعای نرخ‌های میلیاردی تأیید صلاحیت‌ / کنایه‌های صریح چمران به برخی اصولگرایان / ادعای غرویان در مورد آیت الله مصباح / دادستان کشور درباره بازگرداندن تتلو: منتظر باشید
تهدید کاخ سفید به وتوی لایحه‌های مجلس نمایندگان درباره ایران/ آتش سوزی یک نفتکش در نزدیکی سواحل امارات متحده عربی/ادعای منابع عراقی از توافق فتح و سائرون بر نخست‌وزیری «علّاوی» /گفت‌وگوی نتانیاهو با وزیر دفاع آمریکا درباره ایران
کارخانه ایرانی که آمریکا چشم دیدنش را ندارد
مردی که با تمارض به مرگ از دست ببر گریخت
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز پنجشنبه 10 بهمن 98/ نوسان شاخص ارزی در کانال 13
گزارش جدید سی ان ان از آمار تلفات نیروهای آمریکایی در عین الاسد/اختلاف میان وزارت خزانه‌داری و امور خارجه آمریکا درباره ایران/ آغاز به کار ائتلاف دریایی اروپا به رهبری فرانسه در خلیج فارس/ تصویب دو طرح برای کاهش اختیارات جنگی ترامپ علیه ایران
پرسه در بازار «ماهی‌فروشان» بندرعباس

سیاست ایران در قبال مساله «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟/به نظر شما، آیا ایران باید جدی به دنبال «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» باشد یا خیر؟  (۳۰۲ نظر)

چه نمره‌ای به عملکرد مجلس دهم می‌دهید و چرا؟/ پنج نکته مثبت و پنج نکته منفی از عملکرد مجلس دهم را چه می‌دانید؟  (۲۵۳ نظر)

کتاب سوزی نه پدیده ایرانی است و نه کار یک آیت الله!  (۲۱۴ نظر)

توهین زشت حامد معدنچی به کیمیا علیزاده  (۲۰۰ نظر)

پژمانفر:مشکلات با مذاکره حل نمی‌شود / واکنش چمران به تخریب‌ها علیه قالیباف / سلحشوری: اصلاح طلبان بدون لیست وارد انتخابات شوند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

بعضی‌ها از کلمه «رفراندوم» خوششان نمی‌آید/ با صندوق رای قهر نکنید/ مردم باید مطمئن شوند رای آنها کم و زیاد نمی‌شود/ بزرگ‌ترین خطر برای دموکراسی تشریفاتی شدن انتخابات است/ بگذارید رقابت انتخاباتی شکل بگیرد، مشارکت افزایش می‌یابد  (۱۷۸ نظر)

کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز هم می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!  (۱۶۸ نظر)

«از کلاهبرداری تا هتک حیثیت»؛ آیا مجازاتی در انتظار روحانی جنجالی است؟!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

خروج هواپیمای تهران-ماهشهر از باند فرودگاه +فیلم  (۱۵۰ نظر)

تعیین سقف «طلاق» ماحصل «دو سال تلاش و کوشش فراوان» است!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

واکنش متفاوت عضو مجلس خبرگان به سوزاندن کتاب پزشکی / واکنش حداد عادل به توئیت‌های فارسی ترامپ / واکنش مطهری به خبر تأیید صلاحیتش / موضع هاشمی طبا در مورد اظهارات انتخاباتی روحانی  (۱۳۵ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد‌ از‌ «ترور حاج‌ قاسم‌» گذشت‌ و‌ به‌ «مرگ کوبی‌ برایانت‌» رسید/۲۳ نماینده اصولگرا از ظریف به قوه قضائیه شکایت کردند  (۱۲۸ نظر)

ماجرای مصاحبه ظریف، پاسخ توئیتری ترامپ و ادامه داستان!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

واکنش به ادعای نرخ‌های میلیاردی تأیید صلاحیت‌ / کنایه‌های صریح چمران به برخی اصولگرایان / ادعای غرویان در مورد آیت الله مصباح / دادستان کشور درباره بازگرداندن تتلو: منتظر باشید  (۱۱۷ نظر)

اخبار محرمانه روحانی از جلسه خصوصی اصولگرایان! / ماجرای قولی که در حضور رهبر انقلاب از سردار سلیمانی گرفته شد / مطهری: نمی خواهیم ۲۹۰ آیت الله وارد مجلس کنیم  (۱۱۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040fS
tabnak.ir/0040fS