با مالیاتی که می‌دهیم و نمی‌دهیم چه‌کار می‌شود کرد؟

روحانی: باید از تخیلات و توهمات کودکانه فاصله بگیریم

نکاتی که باید پیش از ارائه یا پذیرش وعده «افزایش» مهریه بدانید!

بازدید 904

French ISIS Fighters Sentenced to Death in Iraq Complain of Inhuman Treatment

A group of French jihadists have decried their treatment in an Iraqi prison, claiming that they have been subjected to “torture” and “humiliation” before their planned executions.
کد خبر: ۹۵۵۱۷۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۰۵ 28 January 2020

A group of French jihadists have decried their treatment in an Iraqi prison, claiming that they have been subjected to “torture” and “humiliation” before their planned executions.

Two French nationals, Brahim Nejara and Fodil Tahar Aouidate, currently awaiting execution for joining the ISIS terrorist group alongside nine other French citizens, have written to their families complaining about their treatment in the Al Rosafa prison in Baghdad.

“We are confronted with the incessant threats, verbal and physical of the militiamen who work in this prison. Some of us have been tortured and humiliated, the pressure is so strong that there are among us who have isolated themselves and started to speak alone, and that death is preferable to them to the current ordeal,” their letter read according to French newspaper Liberation.

“France does not want us and Iraq received the order to assassinate us as soon as the opportunity arises. We met with the representative of the French Embassy on December 17 and we explained our situation to him, he replied that he could do nothing for us. We ask to be transferred urgently to a secure place held by the Americans. Thank you,” the letter concluded.

Hundreds of French Jihadists Seek Repatriation from Syria https://t.co/t1G1zsY4QM

— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 24, 2019

Fodil Tahar Aouidate and Brahim Nejara are both suspected of being members of Islamic State, appearing in propaganda videos that celebrated the terrorist attacks in France in November of 2015, which left 90 people dead at the Bataclan Theatre in Paris. Aouidate is believed to have attempted to organise a terror attack in France in 2013 and Nejara is suspected of belonging to the same ISIS cell as some of the Bataclan terrorists.

The two men were captured in Syria by the Syrian Democratic Forces, before being moved to Iraq, where they were sentenced to death last spring. They were then transferred to Al-Rosafa prison in Baghdad, where common criminals and jihadists are housed together.

“Most of the common criminals are Shiites, and therefore hate the French who were with IS. And the other jihadists regard them as renegades who surrendered and betrayed the cause. I wonder if leaving people who hate each other in the same cell is not a way to eliminate them in the long term,” said a family member of a French ISIS fighter.

The Collectif des Familles Unies, an activist group in France that focusses on reuniting families of jihadists in Iraq and Syria, called on the French government “to intervene to put an end to all forms of inhuman and degrading treatment inflicted on prisoners and for that the death sentences be commuted”.

ISIS Bride Vows Son 'Will Grow Up to Be a Jihadist' as Crumbling Caliphate Evacuated https://t.co/eO75y6pRU9

— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 23, 2019

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
france isis execution
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
ایام فاطمیه اکبر طبری دی بیاسی کوبی برایانت طرح گام کروناویروس سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر طرح تعیین سقف طلاق
توهین زشت حامد معدنچی به کیمیا علیزاده
کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز هم می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!
اعلام وضعیت اضطراری در فرودگاه امام خمینی(ره)+ تکمیلی: پایان خوش پرواز ۹۷۱۶ در فرودگاهی دیگر
برای سود بیشتر، سال آینده کجا سرمایه گذاری کنیم؟
نامه رئیس جمهور در واکنش به بخشنامه رئیس قوه قضاییه درباره صوت و تصویر فراگیر
خروج هواپیمای تهران-ماهشهر از باند فرودگاه +فیلم
افزایش۸۰ درصدی حقوق یک‌میلیون کارمند در سال‌آینده
دو سر خط مهم درباره طرح کلان دونالد ترامپ برای ایران
مفهوم پیدا و پنهان عدم فروش سیستم دفاع موشکی اس ۴۰۰ به ایران از سوی روسیه
کدام جمله مطهری در ردصلاحیتش تاثیرگذار بود؟ / واکنش کرباسچی به «کاخ نشین» خواندن هاشمی رفسنجانی / بالاخره عارف به تکاپو افتاد
واکنش متفاوت عضو مجلس خبرگان به سوزاندن کتاب پزشکی / واکنش حداد عادل به توئیت‌های فارسی ترامپ / واکنش مطهری به خبر تأیید صلاحیتش / موضع هاشمی طبا در مورد اظهارات انتخاباتی روحانی
بهنوش بختیاری برای هر تبلیغ چقدر می‌گیرد؟
اجرای خواننده معروف،ساعتی پس ازفوت‌ مادرش
اسرائیل چه زمانی از بمب‌های هسته ایش استفاده خواهد کرد؟
برترین فیلم و سریال های 98-99

سیاست ایران در قبال مساله «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟/به نظر شما، آیا ایران باید جدی به دنبال «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» باشد یا خیر؟  (۳۰۲ نظر)

کتاب سوزی نه پدیده ایرانی است و نه کار یک آیت الله!  (۲۱۴ نظر)

بعضی‌ها از کلمه «رفراندوم» خوششان نمی‌آید/ با صندوق رای قهر نکنید/ مردم باید مطمئن شوند رای آنها کم و زیاد نمی‌شود/ بزرگ‌ترین خطر برای دموکراسی تشریفاتی شدن انتخابات است/ بگذارید رقابت انتخاباتی شکل بگیرد، مشارکت افزایش می‌یابد  (۱۷۸ نظر)

تظاهرات میلیونی عراقی‌ها با شعار «نه به آمریکا» در بغداد  (۱۵۹ نظر)

«از کلاهبرداری تا هتک حیثیت»؛ آیا مجازاتی در انتظار روحانی جنجالی است؟!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

خروج هواپیمای تهران-ماهشهر از باند فرودگاه +فیلم  (۱۵۰ نظر)

تعیین سقف «طلاق» ماحصل «دو سال تلاش و کوشش فراوان» است!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

مقامات جمهوری اسلامی، توجه کنید؛ می‌خواهیم نهج البلاغه برایتان بخوانیم!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

هدیه جالب سفیر یمن در ایران به فرزند حاج قاسم / محور گفت‌وگوی بن‌علوی و ظریف در تهران / تعداد ردصلاحیت‌شدگان کاهش می‌یابد؟ / تصمیم عجیب کمیسیون تلفیق به نفع نجومی بگیران  (۱۴۶ نظر)

واکنش متفاوت عضو مجلس خبرگان به سوزاندن کتاب پزشکی / واکنش حداد عادل به توئیت‌های فارسی ترامپ / واکنش مطهری به خبر تأیید صلاحیتش / موضع هاشمی طبا در مورد اظهارات انتخاباتی روحانی  (۱۳۵ نظر)

با همکاری دولت و مجلس، «سفر» از ایرانیان دورتر می‌شود!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

دیدار ترامپ و بارزانی برای ساخت بزرگ‌ترین پایگاه آمریکا در اربیل / برخورد چند راکت در نزدیکی سفارت آمریکا در بغداد/ تقابل بین نظامیان آمریکایی و روسی در میدان نفتی شمال سوریه/ حمایت هشت کشور از ائتلاف دریایی اروپا در خلیج فارس  (۱۳۳ نظر)

کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز هم می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

ماجرای مصاحبه ظریف، پاسخ توئیتری ترامپ و ادامه داستان!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

توهین زشت حامد معدنچی به کیمیا علیزاده  (۱۰۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040U7
tabnak.ir/0040U7