با مالیاتی که می‌دهیم و نمی‌دهیم چه‌کار می‌شود کرد؟

روحانی: باید از تخیلات و توهمات کودکانه فاصله بگیریم

نکاتی که باید پیش از ارائه یا پذیرش وعده «افزایش» مهریه بدانید!

بازدید 188

Croatian military helicopter crashes into Adriatic Sea

The Croatian Defence Ministry confirmed on Monday that a Kiowa military helicopter with two crew members on board had crashed into the Adriatic Sea between Zablace and Zlarin in the Sibenik archipelago, killing one pilot, reported Xinhua news agency.
کد خبر: ۹۵۵۱۷۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۵۶ 28 January 2020

The Croatian Defence Ministry confirmed on Monday that a Kiowa military helicopter with two crew members on board had crashed into the Adriatic Sea between Zablace and Zlarin in the Sibenik archipelago, killing one pilot, reported Xinhua news agency.

Two helicopters were on a training flight that began at 10.30am local time, and one of them hit the water from a very low altitude about one hour later, the Defence Ministry said, adding that two naval coast guard vessels were dispatched to the scene immediately after the incident, and were joined by a helicopter and local rescue ships.

Croatian Air Force Commander Michael Krizanec said at a press conference in the afternoon that the helicopter with two pilots hit the water for unknown reasons. Fishermen pulled one of them to shore and tried to resuscitate him unsuccessfully. The other pilot is still missing, according to local news portal N1.

The helicopter wreck was found 30 metres deep in the water.

Pending the completion of investigation, the Defence Ministry has ordered a suspension of all helicopters of this model

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
croatia helicopter crash military
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
ایام فاطمیه اکبر طبری دی بیاسی کوبی برایانت طرح گام کروناویروس سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر طرح تعیین سقف طلاق
توهین زشت حامد معدنچی به کیمیا علیزاده
کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز هم می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!
اعلام وضعیت اضطراری در فرودگاه امام خمینی(ره)+ تکمیلی: پایان خوش پرواز ۹۷۱۶ در فرودگاهی دیگر
برای سود بیشتر، سال آینده کجا سرمایه گذاری کنیم؟
نامه رئیس جمهور در واکنش به بخشنامه رئیس قوه قضاییه درباره صوت و تصویر فراگیر
خروج هواپیمای تهران-ماهشهر از باند فرودگاه +فیلم
افزایش۸۰ درصدی حقوق یک‌میلیون کارمند در سال‌آینده
دو سر خط مهم درباره طرح کلان دونالد ترامپ برای ایران
مفهوم پیدا و پنهان عدم فروش سیستم دفاع موشکی اس ۴۰۰ به ایران از سوی روسیه
کدام جمله مطهری در ردصلاحیتش تاثیرگذار بود؟ / واکنش کرباسچی به «کاخ نشین» خواندن هاشمی رفسنجانی / بالاخره عارف به تکاپو افتاد
واکنش متفاوت عضو مجلس خبرگان به سوزاندن کتاب پزشکی / واکنش حداد عادل به توئیت‌های فارسی ترامپ / واکنش مطهری به خبر تأیید صلاحیتش / موضع هاشمی طبا در مورد اظهارات انتخاباتی روحانی
بهنوش بختیاری برای هر تبلیغ چقدر می‌گیرد؟
اجرای خواننده معروف،ساعتی پس ازفوت‌ مادرش
اسرائیل چه زمانی از بمب‌های هسته ایش استفاده خواهد کرد؟
برترین فیلم و سریال های 98-99

سیاست ایران در قبال مساله «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟/به نظر شما، آیا ایران باید جدی به دنبال «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» باشد یا خیر؟  (۳۰۲ نظر)

کتاب سوزی نه پدیده ایرانی است و نه کار یک آیت الله!  (۲۱۴ نظر)

بعضی‌ها از کلمه «رفراندوم» خوششان نمی‌آید/ با صندوق رای قهر نکنید/ مردم باید مطمئن شوند رای آنها کم و زیاد نمی‌شود/ بزرگ‌ترین خطر برای دموکراسی تشریفاتی شدن انتخابات است/ بگذارید رقابت انتخاباتی شکل بگیرد، مشارکت افزایش می‌یابد  (۱۷۸ نظر)

تظاهرات میلیونی عراقی‌ها با شعار «نه به آمریکا» در بغداد  (۱۵۹ نظر)

«از کلاهبرداری تا هتک حیثیت»؛ آیا مجازاتی در انتظار روحانی جنجالی است؟!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

خروج هواپیمای تهران-ماهشهر از باند فرودگاه +فیلم  (۱۵۰ نظر)

تعیین سقف «طلاق» ماحصل «دو سال تلاش و کوشش فراوان» است!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

مقامات جمهوری اسلامی، توجه کنید؛ می‌خواهیم نهج البلاغه برایتان بخوانیم!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

هدیه جالب سفیر یمن در ایران به فرزند حاج قاسم / محور گفت‌وگوی بن‌علوی و ظریف در تهران / تعداد ردصلاحیت‌شدگان کاهش می‌یابد؟ / تصمیم عجیب کمیسیون تلفیق به نفع نجومی بگیران  (۱۴۶ نظر)

واکنش متفاوت عضو مجلس خبرگان به سوزاندن کتاب پزشکی / واکنش حداد عادل به توئیت‌های فارسی ترامپ / واکنش مطهری به خبر تأیید صلاحیتش / موضع هاشمی طبا در مورد اظهارات انتخاباتی روحانی  (۱۳۵ نظر)

با همکاری دولت و مجلس، «سفر» از ایرانیان دورتر می‌شود!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

دیدار ترامپ و بارزانی برای ساخت بزرگ‌ترین پایگاه آمریکا در اربیل / برخورد چند راکت در نزدیکی سفارت آمریکا در بغداد/ تقابل بین نظامیان آمریکایی و روسی در میدان نفتی شمال سوریه/ حمایت هشت کشور از ائتلاف دریایی اروپا در خلیج فارس  (۱۳۳ نظر)

کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز هم می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

ماجرای مصاحبه ظریف، پاسخ توئیتری ترامپ و ادامه داستان!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

توهین زشت حامد معدنچی به کیمیا علیزاده  (۱۰۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040U6
tabnak.ir/0040U6