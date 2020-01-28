با مالیاتی که می‌دهیم و نمی‌دهیم چه‌کار می‌شود کرد؟

روحانی: باید از تخیلات و توهمات کودکانه فاصله بگیریم

نکاتی که باید پیش از ارائه یا پذیرش وعده «افزایش» مهریه بدانید!

بازدید 241

Coronavirus death toll 106 as plans under way to bring UK citizens home

The coronavirus outbreak has now claimed 106 lives, with the total reported cases now over 4,500, according to officials.
کد خبر: ۹۵۵۱۷۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۵۴ 28 January 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has now claimed 106 lives, with the total reported cases now over 4,500, according to officials.

China's National Health Commission announced on Tuesday 25 additional deaths from the virus, which has swept across Hubei province.

As the country's health authorities battle to contain the outbreak, a spokesperson said there were now 4,515 confirmed cases across the country.

More than 50 million people have been isolated, with China locking down cities, closing tourist attractions and extending school holidays to avoid contact between people.

On Monday Mongolia took the unprecedented step of closing its 3,000-mile border with China.
The United States is just one country which is preparing to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the outbreak.

Japan and France have both said they are preparing to fly their citizens out, with the French health minister saying anyone evacuated would be isolated for 14 days in an effort to contain the virus.

Thailand and Hong Kong have reported eight cases each, there are five each in the US, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore and Macau, four in South Korea, Japan and Malaysia, three in France, and two in Vietnam and Canada.

Germany, Sri Lanka and Nepal all have one confirmed case, but there have been no deaths outside China.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged anyone who has returned from Wuhan within the last two weeks should isolate themselves, avoid contact with others and contact the NHS 111 service.

He also confirmed Public Health England officials would be at Heathrow Airport to meet all flights to the UK from China.
China had expanded its already sweeping disease-control efforts by extending the end of this week's Lunar New Year holiday, the country's busiest travel season, by three days to Sunday to keep the public at home and reduce the risk infection will spread.

US health officials expanded their recommendation for people to avoid non-essential travel to any part of China, rather than just Wuhan and other areas most affected by the outbreak.

Tests for students, including English proficiency, which are needed to apply to foreign universities have also been cancelled.

Public schools and universities have been ordered to postpone reopening following the Lunar New Year holiday until further notice.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
uk coronavirus wuhan
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
ایام فاطمیه اکبر طبری دی بیاسی کوبی برایانت طرح گام کروناویروس سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر طرح تعیین سقف طلاق
توهین زشت حامد معدنچی به کیمیا علیزاده
کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز هم می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!
اعلام وضعیت اضطراری در فرودگاه امام خمینی(ره)+ تکمیلی: پایان خوش پرواز ۹۷۱۶ در فرودگاهی دیگر
برای سود بیشتر، سال آینده کجا سرمایه گذاری کنیم؟
نامه رئیس جمهور در واکنش به بخشنامه رئیس قوه قضاییه درباره صوت و تصویر فراگیر
خروج هواپیمای تهران-ماهشهر از باند فرودگاه +فیلم
افزایش۸۰ درصدی حقوق یک‌میلیون کارمند در سال‌آینده
دو سر خط مهم درباره طرح کلان دونالد ترامپ برای ایران
مفهوم پیدا و پنهان عدم فروش سیستم دفاع موشکی اس ۴۰۰ به ایران از سوی روسیه
کدام جمله مطهری در ردصلاحیتش تاثیرگذار بود؟ / واکنش کرباسچی به «کاخ نشین» خواندن هاشمی رفسنجانی / بالاخره عارف به تکاپو افتاد
واکنش متفاوت عضو مجلس خبرگان به سوزاندن کتاب پزشکی / واکنش حداد عادل به توئیت‌های فارسی ترامپ / واکنش مطهری به خبر تأیید صلاحیتش / موضع هاشمی طبا در مورد اظهارات انتخاباتی روحانی
بهنوش بختیاری برای هر تبلیغ چقدر می‌گیرد؟
اجرای خواننده معروف،ساعتی پس ازفوت‌ مادرش
اسرائیل چه زمانی از بمب‌های هسته ایش استفاده خواهد کرد؟
برترین فیلم و سریال های 98-99

سیاست ایران در قبال مساله «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟/به نظر شما، آیا ایران باید جدی به دنبال «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» باشد یا خیر؟  (۳۰۲ نظر)

کتاب سوزی نه پدیده ایرانی است و نه کار یک آیت الله!  (۲۱۴ نظر)

بعضی‌ها از کلمه «رفراندوم» خوششان نمی‌آید/ با صندوق رای قهر نکنید/ مردم باید مطمئن شوند رای آنها کم و زیاد نمی‌شود/ بزرگ‌ترین خطر برای دموکراسی تشریفاتی شدن انتخابات است/ بگذارید رقابت انتخاباتی شکل بگیرد، مشارکت افزایش می‌یابد  (۱۷۸ نظر)

تظاهرات میلیونی عراقی‌ها با شعار «نه به آمریکا» در بغداد  (۱۵۹ نظر)

«از کلاهبرداری تا هتک حیثیت»؛ آیا مجازاتی در انتظار روحانی جنجالی است؟!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

خروج هواپیمای تهران-ماهشهر از باند فرودگاه +فیلم  (۱۵۰ نظر)

تعیین سقف «طلاق» ماحصل «دو سال تلاش و کوشش فراوان» است!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

مقامات جمهوری اسلامی، توجه کنید؛ می‌خواهیم نهج البلاغه برایتان بخوانیم!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

هدیه جالب سفیر یمن در ایران به فرزند حاج قاسم / محور گفت‌وگوی بن‌علوی و ظریف در تهران / تعداد ردصلاحیت‌شدگان کاهش می‌یابد؟ / تصمیم عجیب کمیسیون تلفیق به نفع نجومی بگیران  (۱۴۶ نظر)

واکنش متفاوت عضو مجلس خبرگان به سوزاندن کتاب پزشکی / واکنش حداد عادل به توئیت‌های فارسی ترامپ / واکنش مطهری به خبر تأیید صلاحیتش / موضع هاشمی طبا در مورد اظهارات انتخاباتی روحانی  (۱۳۵ نظر)

با همکاری دولت و مجلس، «سفر» از ایرانیان دورتر می‌شود!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

دیدار ترامپ و بارزانی برای ساخت بزرگ‌ترین پایگاه آمریکا در اربیل / برخورد چند راکت در نزدیکی سفارت آمریکا در بغداد/ تقابل بین نظامیان آمریکایی و روسی در میدان نفتی شمال سوریه/ حمایت هشت کشور از ائتلاف دریایی اروپا در خلیج فارس  (۱۳۳ نظر)

کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز هم می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

ماجرای مصاحبه ظریف، پاسخ توئیتری ترامپ و ادامه داستان!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

توهین زشت حامد معدنچی به کیمیا علیزاده  (۱۰۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040U5
tabnak.ir/0040U5