Sinn Féin: We'll defend Ireland interests in next phase of Brexit

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill MLA has said Sinn Féin will continue to work with the EU to make sure the interests of Ireland are represented as Brexit negotiations enter the next phase.

Speaking after meeting with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier at Stormont, Michelle O'Neill said: "The majority of people in the north did not consent to Brexit and will be dragged out of the EU against our will by the British government at the end of this week. Last week the Assembly voted to not give its consent to the British government to legislate on its behalf. We are at an unprecedented moment in the history of Europe and there is huge uncertainty."

O'Neill added: "I made it clear to Michel Barnier that we will continue to work with the EU in the next phase of the negotiations on the future relationship to make sure the interests of Ireland are represented."

O'Neill continued: "The Irish Protocol affirms that the Good Friday Agreement should be protected in all its parts, including no border North and South. We will hold both the British Government and European Union to these commitments and responsibilities throughout the negotiations as they proceed to the next phase on the future relationship over the coming months."

The Sinn Féin deputy First Minister ended her remarks by saying: "We will continue to work with all parties inside and outside of Government in order to shape, influence and maximise the benefits in relation to our national interests in terms of the future relationship and trade agreements."