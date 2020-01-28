US military jet crashes in Afghanistan

A U.S. Air Force surveillance and communications plane crashed Monday in Taliban-controlled territory in Afghanistan.

The U.S. military confirmed the crash took place, but has released few other details, including the status of the crew.

The Taliban claimed to have caused the crash, but U.S. Forces Afghanistan said there's no indication the jet was shot down.

"A U.S. Bombardier E-11A crashed today in Ghazni province, Afghanistan," U.S. Forces Afghanistan spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said in a statement on his official Twitter. "While the cause of crash is under investigation, there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire. We will provide additional information as it becomes available."

"Taliban claims that additional aircraft have crashed are false," he added in a second tweet.

Asked about the crash Monday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters he was "aware of the situation," but provided no more details about the incident.