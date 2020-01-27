نکاتی که باید پیش از ارائه یا پذیرش وعده «افزایش» مهریه بدانید!

خاطره رهبر انقلاب از کمک به سیل‌زده‌ها در دوران تبعید

آغاز عقب نشینی عربستان از سیاست‌های خود در سوریه!

بازدید 233

Donald Trump remembers Kobe Bryant. He wasn't a fan, Twitterati remind US president

hen Donald Trump sent a eulogy for the late Kobe Bryant into the Twitter verse late Sunday night, it duly returned a throwback tweet capable of souring his happiest moods.
کد خبر: ۹۵۴۸۹۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۲۹ 27 January 2020

hen Donald Trump sent a eulogy for the late Kobe Bryant into the Twitterverse late Sunday night, it duly returned a throwback tweet capable of souring his happiest moods.

The author of that message, posted in 2017, was Kobe Bryant himself: "A POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger, whose words inspire dissension and hatred, can't possibly 'Make America Great Again'."

Ouch.

But then, what prompted Kobe to air his political views?

Here's the rundown. At the time, Trump had just ticked off NBA players by withdrawing an invitation to the White House for Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (an NBA team based in San Francisco, California), after he said he personally wasn't interested in going.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!
Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Kobe Bryant's onetime L.A. Lakers teammate, LeBron James, called Trump a "bum".
U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!
LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

And, of course, Kobe himself weighed in.

A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again"
Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 23, 2017

When Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash this weekend, and Trump tweeted a condolence messaage, some Twitterati drew the POTUS's attention to the 2017 episode.

But that wasn't all. Some of them also pointed to Barack Obama's message for Kobe Bryant's family and accused Donald Trump of plagiarism.
Were they right? You be the judge.

.....Melania and I send our warmest condolences to Vanessa and the wonderful Bryant family. May God be with you all!
Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.
Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
cobe bryant trump twitter
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
عبدالحسین مجدمی اکبر طبری دی بیاسی کوبی برایانت طرح گام کروناویروس سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر طرح تعیین سقف طلاق
نحوه صحیح گرم کردن موتور خودرو در زمستان
توهین زشت حامد معدنچی به کیمیا علیزاده
سوپ عجیبی که باعث مرگبارترین ویروس جهان شده
اعلام وضعیت اضطراری در فرودگاه امام خمینی(ره)+ تکمیلی: پایان خوش پرواز ۹۷۱۶ در فرودگاهی دیگر
کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز هم می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!
نامه رئیس جمهور در واکنش به بخشنامه رئیس قوه قضاییه درباره صوت و تصویر فراگیر
مفهوم پیدا و پنهان عدم فروش سیستم دفاع موشکی اس ۴۰۰ به ایران از سوی روسیه
استوری آزمون در واکنش به بی‌فرهنگی خدمتکار فرودگاه
کدام جمله مطهری در ردصلاحیتش تاثیرگذار بود؟ / واکنش کرباسچی به «کاخ نشین» خواندن هاشمی رفسنجانی / بالاخره عارف به تکاپو افتاد
جراحی زیبایی شگفت‌انگیز پیرزنی که جوان شد
قول قالیباف به مردم / معامله‌گران، مجلس را از رأس امور انداخته‌اند! / حاج قاسم چطور پوتین را برای آوردن نیرو به سوریه راضی کرد؟ / روایت «آیت‌الله یزدی» از نقشه دشمنان با ابزار‌های «پول، زن و مقام»
برای سود بیشتر، سال آینده کجا سرمایه گذاری کنیم؟
تصویر باورنکردنی از غرق شدن خودروها در برف پیرانشهر
برترین فیلم و سریال های 98-99
اجرای خواننده معروف،ساعتی پس ازفوت‌ مادرش

سیاست ایران در قبال مساله «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟/به نظر شما، آیا ایران باید جدی به دنبال «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» باشد یا خیر؟  (۳۰۲ نظر)

کتاب سوزی نه پدیده ایرانی است و نه کار یک آیت الله!  (۲۱۴ نظر)

حمله عضو جبهه پایداری به لاریجانی / متوسط ماندگاری نمایندگان در مجلس چقدر است؟ / منتجب‌نیا: خدمت رهبری شهادت می‌دهم اکثر ردصلاحیت‌شدگان طرفدار نظام هستند  (۱۶۶ نظر)

تظاهرات میلیونی عراقی‌ها با شعار «نه به آمریکا» در بغداد  (۱۵۹ نظر)

هجوم رسانه ملی و یک بازرس به «سلامت» مردم، با کپی از روی دست وزیران بهداشت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

تعیین سقف «طلاق» ماحصل «دو سال تلاش و کوشش فراوان» است!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

مقامات جمهوری اسلامی، توجه کنید؛ می‌خواهیم نهج البلاغه برایتان بخوانیم!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

هدیه جالب سفیر یمن در ایران به فرزند حاج قاسم / محور گفت‌وگوی بن‌علوی و ظریف در تهران / تعداد ردصلاحیت‌شدگان کاهش می‌یابد؟ / تصمیم عجیب کمیسیون تلفیق به نفع نجومی بگیران  (۱۴۶ نظر)

با همکاری دولت و مجلس، «سفر» از ایرانیان دورتر می‌شود!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

دیدار ترامپ و بارزانی برای ساخت بزرگ‌ترین پایگاه آمریکا در اربیل / برخورد چند راکت در نزدیکی سفارت آمریکا در بغداد/ تقابل بین نظامیان آمریکایی و روسی در میدان نفتی شمال سوریه/ حمایت هشت کشور از ائتلاف دریایی اروپا در خلیج فارس  (۱۳۳ نظر)

کاپیتان شهبازی: هنوز هم می‌گویم هواپیما را با موشک نزده‌اند! / هشدار توکلی درباره نفوذ مفسدان به مجلس / بازگشت احمدی‌نژادی‌ها؟!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

ماجرای مصاحبه ظریف، پاسخ توئیتری ترامپ و ادامه داستان!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

کدام جمله مطهری در ردصلاحیتش تاثیرگذار بود؟ / واکنش کرباسچی به «کاخ نشین» خواندن هاشمی رفسنجانی / بالاخره عارف به تکاپو افتاد  (۱۰۰ نظر)

مالیات از سود سپرده‌های بانکی، هدف بعدی دولت برای جبران کاهش درآمد‌های نفتی؟ چند درصد از سپرده‌های بانکی بالای یک میلیارد تومان است؟  (۹۵ نظر)

رحیمی اظهارات خود درباره شورای نگهبان را پس گرفت / جمنا هزینه سیاسی زیادی به اصولگرایان وارد کرد / صف‌های طویل برای کمبود کپسول گاز در خوزستان  (۹۳ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040PU
tabnak.ir/0040PU