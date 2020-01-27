Donald Trump remembers Kobe Bryant. He wasn't a fan, Twitterati remind US president

hen Donald Trump sent a eulogy for the late Kobe Bryant into the Twitter verse late Sunday night, it duly returned a throwback tweet capable of souring his happiest moods.

hen Donald Trump sent a eulogy for the late Kobe Bryant into the Twitterverse late Sunday night, it duly returned a throwback tweet capable of souring his happiest moods.

The author of that message, posted in 2017, was Kobe Bryant himself: "A POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger, whose words inspire dissension and hatred, can't possibly 'Make America Great Again'."

Ouch.

But then, what prompted Kobe to air his political views?

Here's the rundown. At the time, Trump had just ticked off NBA players by withdrawing an invitation to the White House for Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (an NBA team based in San Francisco, California), after he said he personally wasn't interested in going.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Kobe Bryant's onetime L.A. Lakers teammate, LeBron James, called Trump a "bum".

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!

LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

And, of course, Kobe himself weighed in.

A #POTUS whose name alone creates division and anger. Whose words inspire dissension and hatred can't possibly "Make America Great Again"

Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 23, 2017

When Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash this weekend, and Trump tweeted a condolence messaage, some Twitterati drew the POTUS's attention to the 2017 episode.

But that wasn't all. Some of them also pointed to Barack Obama's message for Kobe Bryant's family and accused Donald Trump of plagiarism.

Were they right? You be the judge.

.....Melania and I send our warmest condolences to Vanessa and the wonderful Bryant family. May God be with you all!

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.

Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020