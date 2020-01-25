Khan Offers ‘Emotional Support Services’ to ‘European Londoners’ on Brexit Day

Labour’s Sadiq Khan will be offering “emotional support services” to “European Londoners” on January 31st — Brexit Day.

The progressive London mayor tweeted out an invite to “European Londoners” and their allies to come to City Hall to “access the emotional support services they might need”.

City Hall outlined in a statement that “London is Open” and “supporting European Londoners through Brexit”.

Despite the government guaranteeing EU citizens’ residence rights through the settled status scheme, the mayor’s office informed European Londoners that they will be able to “receive free advice” on their rights from immigration lawyers.

The statement continued: “There will also be free emotional support services available.

“The event is open to anyone who wants to come together in solidarity with our European friends, neighbours, and colleagues.”

Journalist, podcaster, and free schools advocate Toby Young was perplexed by the mayor’s offer, asking “what ’emotional support service’ will Remoaners need? A box of hankies?” He added that London remains physically in continental Europe — despite the UK pulling out of the political union.

While the mayor is offering “free” resources for legal and emotional support, a BBC report revealed earlier this month that spending on City Hall employees has increased by 82 per cent since Khan became mayor in 2016, the final budget costing Londoners £65.5 million.

On the day that the anti-Brexit mayor will be setting up a safe space for Londoners to grieve at the loss of EU membership, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will be holding a street party in Parliament Square to mark the hour the UK gains independence after 47 years of being subjected to Brussels’ rules.

There was opposition to the festivities, however, with interim leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey saying the plans should not go ahead because a party celebrating British independence would be divisive.