نکاتی که باید پیش از ارائه یا پذیرش وعده «افزایش» مهریه بدانید!

خاطره رهبر انقلاب از کمک به سیل‌زده‌ها در دوران تبعید

آغاز عقب نشینی عربستان از سیاست‌های خود در سوریه!

بازدید 699

Khan Offers ‘Emotional Support Services’ to ‘European Londoners’ on Brexit Day

Labour’s Sadiq Khan will be offering “emotional support services” to “European Londoners” on January 31st — Brexit Day.
کد خبر: ۹۵۴۳۱۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۳۱ 25 January 2020

Labour’s Sadiq Khan will be offering “emotional support services” to “European Londoners” on January 31st — Brexit Day.

The progressive London mayor tweeted out an invite to “European Londoners” and their allies to come to City Hall to “access the emotional support services they might need”.
City Hall outlined in a statement that “London is Open” and “supporting European Londoners through Brexit”.
Despite the government guaranteeing EU citizens’ residence rights through the settled status scheme, the mayor’s office informed European Londoners that they will be able to “receive free advice” on their rights from immigration lawyers.

The statement continued: “There will also be free emotional support services available.

“The event is open to anyone who wants to come together in solidarity with our European friends, neighbours, and colleagues.”

Journalist, podcaster, and free schools advocate Toby Young was perplexed by the mayor’s offer, asking “what ’emotional support service’ will Remoaners need? A box of hankies?” He added that London remains physically in continental Europe — despite the UK pulling out of the political union.
While the mayor is offering “free” resources for legal and emotional support, a BBC report revealed earlier this month that spending on City Hall employees has increased by 82 per cent since Khan became mayor in 2016, the final budget costing Londoners £65.5 million.

On the day that the anti-Brexit mayor will be setting up a safe space for Londoners to grieve at the loss of EU membership, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage will be holding a street party in Parliament Square to mark the hour the UK gains independence after 47 years of being subjected to Brussels’ rules.
There was opposition to the festivities, however, with interim leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey saying the plans should not go ahead because a party celebrating British independence would be divisive.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
uk brexit sadiq khan london
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
عبدالحسین مجدمی اکبر طبری اجلاس داووس علی دیواندری طرح گام کروناویروس سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر لیگ قهرمانان آسیا احمد حمزه
سوپ عجیبی که باعث مرگبارترین ویروس جهان شده
افزایش یک میلیونی حداقل حقوق کارکنان و بازنشستگان
نحوه صحیح گرم کردن موتور خودرو در زمستان
مالیات از سود سپرده‌های بانکی، هدف بعدی دولت برای جبران کاهش درآمد‌های نفتی؟ چند درصد از سپرده‌های بانکی بالای یک میلیارد تومان است؟
هشدار «ورود بی‌سابقه‌ترین موج سرما»؛ باور نکنید و مراقب باشید!
آشنایی با مرگبار‌ترین مواد غذایی
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز پنجشنبه 3 بهمن 98
سقوط دلار امسال اتفاق خواهد افتاد/ پیشنهاد افزایش یارانه هر ایرانی به ۷۵ هزار تومان/ نماینده مجلس: مالیات خروج از کشور چیز جدیدی نیست/ لیست کالا‌هایی که صادراتشان از سیستان و بلوچستان ممنوع شد
استوری آزمون در واکنش به بی‌فرهنگی خدمتکار فرودگاه
قول قالیباف به مردم / معامله‌گران، مجلس را از رأس امور انداخته‌اند! / حاج قاسم چطور پوتین را برای آوردن نیرو به سوریه راضی کرد؟ / روایت «آیت‌الله یزدی» از نقشه دشمنان با ابزار‌های «پول، زن و مقام»
جراحی زیبایی شگفت‌انگیز پیرزنی که جوان شد
تصویر باورنکردنی از غرق شدن خودروها در برف پیرانشهر
احتمال افزایش یارانه نقدی به ۷۵ هزار تومان
توافق محرمانه ترامپ و برهم صالح برای بقای نیروهای آمریکایی در عراق/گزارش «الجزیره» از یگان سرّی ۹۱۰ حزب‌الله/تحریم برخی افراد و شرکت‌های مرتبط با پتروشیمی ایران/ درخواست نتانیاهو برای تقابل کشورهای جهان با ایران
وقتی موتور خانم هلندی در مازندران خراب می شود

بهترین واکنش تیم‌های ایرانی به ماجرای سلب میزبانی در رقابت‌های آسیایی چه می‌تواند باشد؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

حمله عضو جبهه پایداری به لاریجانی / متوسط ماندگاری نمایندگان در مجلس چقدر است؟ / منتجب‌نیا: خدمت رهبری شهادت می‌دهم اکثر ردصلاحیت‌شدگان طرفدار نظام هستند  (۱۶۶ نظر)

پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟  (۱۶۴ نظر)

تظاهرات میلیونی عراقی‌ها با شعار «نه به آمریکا» در بغداد  (۱۵۹ نظر)

هجوم رسانه ملی و یک بازرس به «سلامت» مردم، با کپی از روی دست وزیران بهداشت!  (۱۴۹ نظر)

مقامات جمهوری اسلامی، توجه کنید؛ می‌خواهیم نهج البلاغه برایتان بخوانیم!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

هدیه جالب سفیر یمن در ایران به فرزند حاج قاسم / محور گفت‌وگوی بن‌علوی و ظریف در تهران / تعداد ردصلاحیت‌شدگان کاهش می‌یابد؟ / تصمیم عجیب کمیسیون تلفیق به نفع نجومی بگیران  (۱۴۶ نظر)

ادعایی درباره ماجرای درخواست روحانی از صداوسیما! / چه کسی سرلیست اصلاح‌طلبان می‌شود؟ / برداشت هاشمی‌طبا از اظهارات کدخدایی  (۱۴۴ نظر)

سالک: این تعداد اندکی که با اهداف سیاسی خاص دست به تجمعات می‌زدند «ملت ایران» نیستند/علی جنتی: داوران انتخابات همه از تیم رقیب هستند/عراقچی: لغو میزبانی ایران ناشی از تصمیم ناجوانمردانه عربستان است  (۱۳۹ نظر)

نمایندگان مجلسی که باید از شورای نگهبان به دادسرا فرستاده شوند!  (۱۳۸ نظر)

با همکاری دولت و مجلس، «سفر» از ایرانیان دورتر می‌شود!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

دیدار ترامپ و بارزانی برای ساخت بزرگ‌ترین پایگاه آمریکا در اربیل / برخورد چند راکت در نزدیکی سفارت آمریکا در بغداد/ تقابل بین نظامیان آمریکایی و روسی در میدان نفتی شمال سوریه/ حمایت هشت کشور از ائتلاف دریایی اروپا در خلیج فارس  (۱۳۳ نظر)

دستور سلب میزبانی فوتبال ایران تصویب شد/ تیم ملی ایران هم با دسیسه عرب‌ها ازبازی‌خانگی محروم شد  (۱۲۰ نظر)

قوانین و مقررات درباره نحوه حضور کیمیا علیزاده در المپیک ۲۰۲۰ چه می‌گویند؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

سیاست ایران در قبال مساله «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟/به نظر شما، آیا ایران باید جدی به دنبال «بازدارندگی هسته‌ای» باشد یا خیر؟  (۱۱۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040GF
tabnak.ir/0040GF