Doctor, 62, at the ‘front line’ of the Wuhan virus outbreak has died from the virus

A 62-year-old doctor at Hubei Xinhua Hospital has died from the virus.

A 62-year-old doctor at Hubei Xinhua Hospital has died from the virus.

Liang Wudong, a doctor at Hubei Xinhua Hospital who had been at the front line of the #CoronavirusOutbreak battle in Wuhan, dies from the virus at age 62. pic.twitter.com/W6RmzLnioS

— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) January 25, 2020

According to state media, Liang Wudong, a doctor at Hubei Xinhua Hospital who had been at the front line of the outbreak in Wuhan, has dies from the virus at age 62.

His death is the first reported death of a medical professional during the outbreak.

An earlier report confirmed that 15 nurses had been infected with the virus.

Although reports suggest the number could be much higher.

China’s National Health Commission said on Jan. 25 that the total number of confirmed cases in China has skyrocketed to 1,287.

The number of lives claimed by the virus has hit 41, up from 25 yesterday (Jan. 24).

The 15 new deaths took place in Wuhan city where the the virus first broke out.

The Hubei province, where Wuhan is situated, reported 180 new cases overall, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hubei to 729.