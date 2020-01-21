Macron and Trump agree to extend talks over French tax on web giants

The presidents of France and the United States said Monday they agreed to extend negotiations over a French tax on digital companies including Google and Facebook, postponing Washington’s threat of sanctions against Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted in French and in English on Monday that he had had a “great discussion” with Donald Trump on the tax and that the pair had agreed to “work together on a good agreement to avoid tariff escalation”.

The US President replied “Excellent!” in a tweet that sits among messages looking ahead to the US president’s visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and to today’s impeachment trial in the US Senate.