Climate Change Tops Agenda at 50th Davos Forum

The 50th World Economic Forum, also known as the Davos Forum, kicked off on Tuesday for a four-day run in the Swiss city of Davos as world leaders gathered to discuss pending global issues.

Fifty-three heads of states including U.S. President Donald Trump are attending this year's event as well as some 17-hundred business tycoons including Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Around 28-hundred representatives of global organizations are also in Davos including UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Sixty or so young global leaders such as the icon of the youth environmental campaign Greta Thunberg are also attending.

The theme of the 2020 forum is "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World."

Some 350 open and closed-door sessions will take place in the six areas of ecology, economy, technology, society, geopolitics and industry.