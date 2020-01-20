دعوای دولت و شورای نگهبان بر سر چیست؟

گزارش رسانه انگلیسی از تلاش ایران برای ساخت سلاح هسته‌ای و چند نکته!

کنایه احمد توکلی به روحانی

بازدید 355

EU Says Must Consider Ways to Back Libya Truce

The European Union will discuss all ways to uphold a formal ceasefire in Libya but any peace settlement will need real EU support to make it hold, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday.
کد خبر: ۹۵۳۱۳۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۵۰ 20 January 2020

The European Union will discuss all ways to uphold a formal ceasefire in Libya but any peace settlement will need real EU support to make it hold, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday.

Asked about whether the EU could consider a military peacekeeping mission, Borrell said: "A ceasefire requires someone to take care of it. You cannot say, 'this is a ceasefire' and forget about it ... Someone has to monitor it, to manage it."

Foreign powers agreed at the Berlin Conference on Sunday to shore up a shaky truce in Libya.

Borrell has said the EU must do more to defend its interests.

Also asked if the EU's naval mission off the Libyan coast could be restarted, he said: "I think we have to revive it, yes."

The EU ceased maritime patrols under its EU operation, called Sophia, at the end of March last year after Italy, where anti-migrant sentiment is rising, said it would no longer receive those rescued at sea.

EU governments did want the mission to continue because they felt it had been effective in dissuading people smugglers and upholding a UN arms embargo on Libya, meaning Rome's position remains central to putting boats back on the water.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
EU libya war haftar
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
مکانیسم ماشه مهدی بازرگان مایکل دندریا زینب ابوطالبی شهاب حسینی سیلاب سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر لیگ قهرمانان آسیا خانه سینما
آیا مدارس تهران فردا دوشنبه ۳۰ دی تعطیل است؟ +تکمیلی
عروسی که دو هفته بعد ازدواج، مرد از آب درآمد
جنجال کفش‌های لاکچری وزیر جوان در نماز جمعه
پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟
جمله رهبر انقلاب درباره ترامپ که تیتر لس‌آنجلس تایمز شد / پیش‌بینی تاجرنیا از سهم اصلاح‌طلبان از کرسی‌های مجلس / شعر حاشیه دار قبل از خطبه‌های نماز جمعه!
قسط اول انتقام سپاه از امریکا
پنالتی خنده‌دار داور عرب برای تیم عربستان+عکس
خاطره یک اپراتور پدافند، هنگام شلیک به هواپیما
عکس جنجالی رییسIOC؛ ورزشکارایرانی واسراییلی باهم!
جو سنگین علیه ترامپ بعد از پنهان کاری درباره تلفات انتقام موشکی ایران / رایزنی واشنگتن با اربیل درباره تاسیس چهار پایگاه آمریکایی/ اعلام آمادگی ایران برای مذاکره با عربستان/ تقویت حضور نظامی آمریکا اطراف چاه‌های نفتی سوریه
آنچه روحانی بلد نیست! /تحلیل روزنامه دولت از خطبه دیروز رهبر انقلاب / بازار باز چیست و چه هدفی دارد؟
راز پرواز هواپیمای ردیاب هسته‌ای آمریکایی بر فراز عراق /۶۰ کشته و ۵۰ زخمی در حمله ارتش یمن به مأرب/افزایش شمار زخمی‌های ناآرامی بیروت به ۲۲۰ تن/یورش سنگین تروریست‌ها به ارتش سوریه در ادلب
جنجال عکس پاسپورت آمریکایی خانم بازیگر
پاسخ قدرتمندانه موشکی ایران، ضربه به هیبت ابرقدرتی آمریکا بود / مردم بزرگترین بدرقه جهان در مراسم تشییع شهید سلیمانی را رقم زدند/ همان اندازه که ما از حادثه هواپیما غصه خوردیم، دشمن خوشحال شد/ اِبایی از مذاکره نداریم، اما نه با آمریکا/ ایران راهی جز قوی‌ شدن ندارد
قوانین و مقررات درباره نحوه حضور کیمیا علیزاده در المپیک ۲۰۲۰ چه می‌گویند؟

بهترین واکنش تیم‌های ایرانی به ماجرای سلب میزبانی در رقابت‌های آسیایی چه می‌تواند باشد؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

رایزنی جهانگیری و اصلاح‌طلبان برای بازگرداندن ردی‌ها / اصولگرای مشهوری که رد صلاحیت شد / کوشکی: عذرخواهی نمی‌کنم؛ ذهن بعضی‌ها معیوب است!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

خدا را شکر؛ خبر استعفای مقامات تکذیب شد!  (۲۱۵ نظر)

انگلیس، فرانسه و آلمان «مکانیزم ماشه» برجام را فعال کردند  (۲۱۱ نظر)

پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است  (۱۹۰ نظر)

کنایه نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه به برخی هنرمندان / درخواست برادر سردار سلیمانی از مردم عراق / واکنش سه مجری تلویزیون به اظهارات کارشناس شبکه افق  (۱۸۷ نظر)

جمله رهبر انقلاب درباره ترامپ که تیتر لس‌آنجلس تایمز شد / پیش‌بینی تاجرنیا از سهم اصلاح‌طلبان از کرسی‌های مجلس / شعر حاشیه دار قبل از خطبه‌های نماز جمعه!  (۱۸۵ نظر)

پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟  (۱۶۴ نظر)

داغ حاج قاسم ملی بود؛ عزای سقوط هواپیمای اکراینی هم ملی است!  (۱۶۰ نظر)

آیا حمله و اقدام به یک جنایت جنگی دیگر از سوی آمریکا علیه ایران در راه است؟  (۱۵۲ نظر)

نظر مردم آمریکا در مورد ترور شهید سلیمانی / رسایی: به جداشده‌های صدا و سیما آنتن ندهید! / تقدیر مطهری از مسئولیت‌پذیری سپاه / سیل تاکنون چقدر به استان‌ها آسیب زده است؟  (۱۵۱ نظر)

نمایندگان مجلسی که باید از شورای نگهبان به دادسرا فرستاده شوند!  (۱۳۸ نظر)

هجوم رسانه ملی و یک بازرس به «سلامت» مردم، با کپی از روی دست وزیران بهداشت!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

مسیر مطلوب برای ایران و آمریکا کدام است؛ دیپلماسی یا جنگ؟!  (۱۲۵ نظر)

دستور سلب میزبانی فوتبال ایران تصویب شد/ تیم ملی ایران هم با دسیسه عرب‌ها ازبازی‌خانگی محروم شد  (۱۲۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zx6
tabnak.ir/003zx6