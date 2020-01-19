Putin on Western Attempts to Rewrite History: We Need to Do Everything Possible to Preserve Truth

Russian President Vladimir Putin has commented on Western attempts to rewrite the history of World War II, saying that Russia doesn't have to prove anything to anyone, and "we have to do everything so that we preserve the truth”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has commented on Western attempts to rewrite the history of World War II, saying that Russia doesn't have to prove anything to anyone, and "we have to do everything so that we preserve the truthwor”.

In connection with this, Putin recalled the creation of a centre for archival photo and video materials, "which for decades to come, and maybe a much longer period in advance, will not allow anyone to distort history in order to achieve some of their immediate political goals, to damage memory of our people, the memory of our fathers, grandfathers, who gave their lives in the fight against Nazism".