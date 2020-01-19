Former Russian Prime Minister Medvedev Says to Remain Chair of United Russia Ruling Party

On 15 January, Dmitry Medvedev unexpectedly resigned hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced sweeping changes to the Constitution and a revamped approach to managing the country’s economy.

Former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has said his new post of deputy chair of the Security Council will not prevent him from remaining the chairman of the governing party United Russia.

The statement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree introducing the post of Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and appointed Medvedev to this post.

Earlier this week, Medvedev announced that his government was resigning. Putin accepted his resignation but asked his cabinet to stay on in a caretaker capacity. President Vladimir Putin’s nominee Mikhail Mishustin, a former tax service chief, was confirmed as prime minister by the lower house of parliament on 16 January.