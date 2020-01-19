US troops block Russian forces way to oil field in Syria

U.S. soldiers present in regions under YPG/PKK terror group’s occupation in Syria, on Saturday stopped Russian soldiers who wanted to reach oil fields.

Dispute between the U.S. and Russia about the Rumeylan oil field in northeast Hasakah is ongoing.

According to information Anadolu Agency obtained from reliable local sources, U.S. soldiers blocked a Russian military patrols en route to the oil field.

Tension occurred between the two groups, when U.S. soldiers asked Russian soldiers to return to the Amuda district in northwest of Hasakah.

Russian soldiers had to return to where they came from as their way to Rumeylan, where the U.S. air base is located, was blocked.

On Thursday, the YPG/PKK terrorists also prevented Russian soldiers to pass through Qamishli city to establish a military zone near the Rumeylan oil field, and did not let them reach the region.

