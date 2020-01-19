قیمت دلار و یورو امروز شنبه ۲۸ دی ۹۸/ افت اندک دلار در صرافی‌های بانکی

بازتاب گسترده سخنرانی رهبر انقلاب در رسانه‌های جهانی

عکس دیده نشده از سردارسلیمانی پس از نابودی داعش

Demonstration against Erdogan set to begin in Berlin

The Anti Fascist Front called on people to protest Turkish president Erdogan, who is arriving in Berlin to attend the Libya conference.
کد خبر: ۹۵۲۸۶۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۳۳ 19 January 2020

The Anti Fascist Front called on people to protest Turkish president Erdogan, who is arriving in Berlin to attend the Libya conference.
Today international leaders will convene in Berlin to discuss a way out of the nine-month civil war between the Libyan National Army led by General Khalifa Haftar and the internationally recognized Government of National Accord led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj.

Germany has been carrying out preparations for months at the request of UN envoy Ghassan Salame, but had been reluctant to choose a specific date for the conference until it was somehow satisfied that it could actually any chance of producing some results.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is among the names invited by Prime Minister Merkel to Berlin for the conference. It was an invitation that caused reactions.

A mass protest will be held in front of the Federal Assembly today due to the arrival of the Turkish President.

The Anti Fascist Front called on people to be ready at 10 am in the demo which is also organised by #RiseUp4Rojava Platform. The Anti Fascist Front, which includes many German left groups, want to make sure Erdogan is met with protests in Berlin.

Drawing attention to the strategic importance of Libya, the Anti Fascist Front reported that Germany is hosting such a conference because of its interests in the region, especially because of the fear of a new wave of migration. In the statement emphasizing that it was unacceptable to invite a dictator like Erdogan, activists said that "Erdogan is on the footstep of Hitler".

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
turkey erdogan libya berlin demonstration
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
مکانیسم ماشه رابرت مک ایر سردار حاجی زاده زینب ابوطالبی شهاب حسینی سیلاب سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر لیگ قهرمانان آسیا
عروسی که دو هفته بعد ازدواج، مرد از آب درآمد
جنجال کفش‌های لاکچری وزیر جوان در نماز جمعه
پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟
فرود اشتباهی دو هواپیمای سوری در اسرائیل ١٩٦٨
جمله رهبر انقلاب درباره ترامپ که تیتر لس‌آنجلس تایمز شد / پیش‌بینی تاجرنیا از سهم اصلاح‌طلبان از کرسی‌های مجلس / شعر حاشیه دار قبل از خطبه‌های نماز جمعه!
قسط اول انتقام سپاه از امریکا
واکنش داماد روحانی به سخنان سخنگوی شورای نگهبان
پنالتی خنده‌دار داور عرب برای تیم عربستان+عکس
عکس جنجالی رییسIOC؛ ورزشکارایرانی واسراییلی باهم!
جو سنگین علیه ترامپ بعد از پنهان کاری درباره تلفات انتقام موشکی ایران / رایزنی واشنگتن با اربیل درباره تاسیس چهار پایگاه آمریکایی/ اعلام آمادگی ایران برای مذاکره با عربستان/ تقویت حضور نظامی آمریکا اطراف چاه‌های نفتی سوریه
پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است
آنچه روحانی بلد نیست! /تحلیل روزنامه دولت از خطبه دیروز رهبر انقلاب / بازار باز چیست و چه هدفی دارد؟
پاسخ قدرتمندانه موشکی ایران، ضربه به هیبت ابرقدرتی آمریکا بود / مردم بزرگترین بدرقه جهان در مراسم تشییع شهید سلیمانی را رقم زدند/ همان اندازه که ما از حادثه هواپیما غصه خوردیم، دشمن خوشحال شد/ اِبایی از مذاکره نداریم، اما نه با آمریکا/ ایران راهی جز قوی‌ شدن ندارد
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز پنجشنبه 26 دی 98/ نوسان دلار در میانه کانال 13
قوانین و مقررات درباره نحوه حضور کیمیا علیزاده در المپیک ۲۰۲۰ چه می‌گویند؟

کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!  (۲۸۲ نظر)

بهترین واکنش تیم‌های ایرانی به ماجرای سلب میزبانی در رقابت‌های آسیایی چه می‌تواند باشد؟  (۲۴۱ نظر)

رایزنی جهانگیری و اصلاح‌طلبان برای بازگرداندن ردی‌ها / اصولگرای مشهوری که رد صلاحیت شد / کوشکی: عذرخواهی نمی‌کنم؛ ذهن بعضی‌ها معیوب است!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

خدا را شکر؛ خبر استعفای مقامات تکذیب شد!  (۲۱۵ نظر)

انگلیس، فرانسه و آلمان «مکانیزم ماشه» برجام را فعال کردند  (۲۱۱ نظر)

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی  (۱۹۹ نظر)

خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین  (۱۹۳ نظر)

کنایه نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه به برخی هنرمندان / درخواست برادر سردار سلیمانی از مردم عراق / واکنش سه مجری تلویزیون به اظهارات کارشناس شبکه افق  (۱۸۷ نظر)

پژمانفر: هنرمندانی که «جوگیر» شدند، ممنوع‌الکار می‌شوند / جهانگیری: اعتماد عمومی تنزل پیدا کرده است  (۱۸۶ نظر)

داغ حاج قاسم ملی بود؛ عزای سقوط هواپیمای اکراینی هم ملی است!  (۱۶۰ نظر)

آیا حمله و اقدام به یک جنایت جنگی دیگر از سوی آمریکا علیه ایران در راه است؟  (۱۵۲ نظر)

نظر مردم آمریکا در مورد ترور شهید سلیمانی / رسایی: به جداشده‌های صدا و سیما آنتن ندهید! / تقدیر مطهری از مسئولیت‌پذیری سپاه / سیل تاکنون چقدر به استان‌ها آسیب زده است؟  (۱۵۱ نظر)

پنج اصولگرا و اصلاح‌طلب، مدعی جدی ریاست مجلس یازدهم/ چه کسی جانشین لاریجانی می‌شود؟  (۱۳۸ نظر)

علت عمده ردصلاحیت‌ها چه بود؟ / توصیه پوتین به اسد: ترامپ را به دمشق دعوت کن! / نادران: می‌خواهم نماینده زنان خیابانی و معتادان در مجلس باشم! / اظهارات لاریجانی درباره جلسه محرمانه امروز مجلس  (۱۲۰ نظر)

قوانین و مقررات درباره نحوه حضور کیمیا علیزاده در المپیک ۲۰۲۰ چه می‌گویند؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zsi
tabnak.ir/003zsi