Demonstration against Erdogan set to begin in Berlin

The Anti Fascist Front called on people to protest Turkish president Erdogan, who is arriving in Berlin to attend the Libya conference.

Today international leaders will convene in Berlin to discuss a way out of the nine-month civil war between the Libyan National Army led by General Khalifa Haftar and the internationally recognized Government of National Accord led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj.

Germany has been carrying out preparations for months at the request of UN envoy Ghassan Salame, but had been reluctant to choose a specific date for the conference until it was somehow satisfied that it could actually any chance of producing some results.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is among the names invited by Prime Minister Merkel to Berlin for the conference. It was an invitation that caused reactions.

A mass protest will be held in front of the Federal Assembly today due to the arrival of the Turkish President.

The Anti Fascist Front called on people to be ready at 10 am in the demo which is also organised by #RiseUp4Rojava Platform. The Anti Fascist Front, which includes many German left groups, want to make sure Erdogan is met with protests in Berlin.

Drawing attention to the strategic importance of Libya, the Anti Fascist Front reported that Germany is hosting such a conference because of its interests in the region, especially because of the fear of a new wave of migration. In the statement emphasizing that it was unacceptable to invite a dictator like Erdogan, activists said that "Erdogan is on the footstep of Hitler".