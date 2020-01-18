World’s shortest man dies aged 27

The world’s shortest man has died at the age of 27.

Khagendra Thapa Magar, from Nepal, measured 67.08cm (2ft 2.41in) and was recognised as the world’s shortest man who could walk by Guinness World Records (GWR).

Magar had been suffering from heart problems, asthma and pneumonia, friends told GWR.

He was admitted to hospital in Nepal on Thursday and died on Friday.

GWR recognises two categories for people of short stature: mobile and non-mobile. Magar’s height made him the shortest mobile man on the planet, at 7cm taller than Philipino Junrey Balawing, who measures 59.93cm (1ft 11.5in) and who is unable to walk or stand unaided due to the medical condition osteogenesis imperfecta.