Rockets target Iraqi military base where Australian troops are stationed

Almost 300 Australian troops are stationed at an Iraqi military base targeted by at least two rockets on Wednesday morning.

No casualties were reported in the attack on the Taji airbase, located 85 kilometres north of the capital Baghdad.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds says no Australians were injured in the rocket attack.

Australian Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said all Australian personnel were accounted for and safe, and no Australians were in the immediate vicinity of the attack.

"We've had 300-plus Australians at Taji for several years working to train the Iraqi security forces in countering terrorism," Senator Reynolds told Perth radio station 6PR.

"Yes we do have nearly 300 troops in the base… [but] all Australian personnel have been accounted for and safe, and in fact we didn't have any personnel in the vicinity of the attack."

Asked whether Australia was reviewing its presence in Iraq in the wake of the US-Iran tensions, she said: "We are always closely monitoring what is happening in a very volatile region of the world".

"Every week [we] review that at the national security committee of cabinet."

Multiple reports said at least two Katyusha rockets were fired at the base on Tuesday night local time.

Rocket attacks have targeted a number of defence bases where US forces are stationed in recent months, which have killed one American contractor and an Iraqi soldier.

The US has blamed the attacks on Iran-backed Shia militias.

An attack on Sunday wounded four members of Iraq's military.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated this year since a targeted American drone strike in Iraq killed prominent Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, followed by an Iran missile attack on a US base in Iraq.

Iran has also admitted its military shown down a Ukrainian passenger plane, which it has blamed on human error.

Australia has so far committed to staying in Iraq to stop any resurgence of the terrorist group ISIS after the country's Parliament called for the expulsion of coalition troops from the country.