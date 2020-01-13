Prince William and Prince Harry release statement amid reports of 'bullying'

In an extraordinary move, Prince William and Prince Harry have released a joint statement in response to reports of "bullying" within their relationship

The brothers addressed the contents of a newspaper article that ran in the UK on Monday, ahead of a meeting between key members of the royal family in Sandringham.

"Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge," the statement, shared by royal correspondents on social media, reads.

"For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."

William and Harry will join their grandmother Queen Elizabeth and father Prince Charles for a "summit" at Sandringham on Monday afternoon UK time, to discuss Harry and wife Meghan's plan to quit their role as senior members of the royal family.

The Duchess is expected to phone in to the meeting from Canada, where she is staying with son Archie Mountbatten Windsor.

William and Harry's joint statement follows more than a year of persistent rumours of a "rift" between them.

The Duke of Sussex even addressed the speculation in a documentary released in late 2019.

Harry, 35, admitted he and William were "on different paths", but suggested reports of anything more acrimonious between them were insubstantial.

"The majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days," he told ITV's Tom Bradby.

"Part of this role and part of this job and this family being under the pressure that it's under, inevitably, stuff happens.

"But look, we're brothers, we'll always be brothers ... I will always be there for him and as I know, he'll always be there for me."

He added that contact between them had been reduced by their working schedules — and, presumably, living in two different cities, with William in London and Harry in Windsor.

"We're certainly on different paths at the moment ... We don't see each other as much as we used to, because we're so busy, but I love him dearly," Harry said.