Emir of Qatar: Doha never forgets Iran's stances, timely assistance

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Sunday that his country never forgets Iran's stances and assistance in troubled times.

Hamad Al Thani on Sunday evening after meeting with President Hassan Rouhani at a news conference at the Sa’ad Abad Historical-Cultural Complex in a press conference commended the President and the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian people for the good welcome accorded to him.

He went on to say that he had a very good meeting with President Rouhani. They discussed the relations between the two countries. The relations between the two countries are very special relations that we should strive to expand as much as possible in order to hit designated figures in ​​trade and tourism between the two countries.

The Emir of Qatar, saying that our relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran is a historical one, noting that although we have witnessed many developments and have had periods we have discussed issues. These channels have always remained opened to ease communication even when there were differences.

"We thank the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in recent years, especially when we were under siege because these were very good positions that have helped us and the people of Qatar and provided us with all the facilities quickly, he added. Their sky and all their facilities were quickly available to us. Stances and aids that cannot be forgotten in any way, and we appreciate it and thank the President and the Islamic Republic."

Sheikh Tamim went onto say that his trip to Iran was in a very sensitive time in the region. We have agreed with the Iranian president that the solution to all crises and problems will be via dialogue.

The Emir of Qatar also stated that he invited the Iranian president to pay a visit to Qatar, and he promised to make the trip in the near future.

Emir of Qatar is also scheduled to meet with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution.