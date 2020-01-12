UK defence chief: We can’t rely on U.S. for protection

British Defence Secretary Robert Wallace tells Sunday Times country must prepare to fight without US help

British Defence Secretary Robert Wallace tells Sunday Times country must prepare to fight without US help

The U.K. must prepare to fight wars without the help of the U.S., British Defense Secretary Robert Wallace said in an interview with the Sunday Times.

Wallace said he worries “if the United States withdraws from its leadership around the world,” and such a possibility keeps him “awake at night,” according to the newspaper.

He suggested the government use an upcoming defense review to purchase new equipment to ensure that the U.K. won’t have to rely on the U.S. air forces and its spy planes for future conflicts, the newspaper reported.

Wallace’s comments follow discussions last week between U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and his U.K. counterpart, Dominic Raab, about longstanding concerns both nations have on Iran’s missile program.