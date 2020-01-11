آخرین وضعیت انتخاب سرمربی تیم ملی فوتبال

سناریوهای جدید آمریکا برای مواجهه با ایران

کجای تهران می‌توان با وام جدید مسکن خانه خرید؟

بازدید 1172

Iran, Kuwait review regional issues

Iran’s Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Irani met and held talks with Kuwait's deputy foreign minister Khaled al-Jarallah on Thursday on the latest regional developments.
کد خبر: ۹۵۰۸۵۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۴:۱۰ 11 January 2020

Iran’s Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Irani met and held talks with Kuwait's deputy foreign minister Khaled al-Jarallah on Thursday on the latest regional developments.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries and regional and international developments were discussed.

Iranian ambassador told "Al-Rai", “In this meeting, we discussed the latest development in the region and exchanged views with our friends on Arab and regional arenas.”

“I informed the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry that Iran is not seeking to escalate tensions in the region, and does not want war, and seeks peace in the region,” he added.

He stressed that Iran, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, took proportional actions for self-defense and targeted US bases in Iraq.

“Iran announced that it will not seek to raise the level of tensions in the region," the ambassador stressed, adding, "Iranian Armed Forces have the right to respond to any new aggression against Iran from anywhere."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran kuwait persian gulf
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
پایگاه عین الاسد قاسم سلیمانی سقوط بوئینگ 737 کیمیا علیزاده احمد کاظمی پایگاه اربیل سید هاشم رسولی محلاتی حمله به پایگاه هوایی عین الاسد سلطان قابوس
حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب
شدت سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی از دوربین مداربسته
هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد
سقوط بوئینگ ۷۳۷ مسافری اوکراینی حوالی پرند+ فیلم و عکس/ جان باختن تمام سرنشینان هواپیما/ اغلب مسافران ایرانی بودند+اسامی جان باختگان/ واکنش شرکت بوئینگ به حادثه/ پایان عملیات جمع‌آوری پیکر جان‌باختگان
بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد
واکنش گسترده بین المللی به حمله موشکی ایران به پایگاه‌هایی آمریکایی/ گراهام: ایران دست به یک اقدام جنگی زده است/ فاکس نیوز: این بزرگترین آزمون ترامپ است/ سی‌ان‌بی‌سی: توقع پاسخ سریع و خشن ایران را نداشتیم!
افشای خسارات و تلفات حمله موشکی به «عین‌الاسد»
واکنش جدید ترامپ به حملات موشکی سپاه
تصاویر تازه از برخورد موشک‌ها به عین الاسد
ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است
تقاضای عجیب گوینده شبکه خبر از مشاور رئیس جمهور / مطهری: صدا و سیما مصاحبه "اردشیر زاهدی" را نمایش دهد / رفتار عجیب ترامپ در نطق پس از حمله موشکی ایران
حمله جنگنده‌های اسرائیل به مواضع حشد الشعبی در عراق/ارائه لایحه کمک مالی ۳.۳ میلیارد دلاری آمریکا به اسرائیل/ حیرت کارشناس نظامی آمریکایی از دقت موشک‌های ایران/ واکنش عربستان سعودی به بمباران پایگاه‌های آمریکا توسط ایران
جان باختن فرزندان مدیرکل وزارت‌بهداشت درحادثه‌امروز
حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند
بیانات مهم رهبر معظم انقلاب: سردار سلیمانی هم شجاع بود، هم با تدبیر و از همه مهم‌تر با اخلاص/ دیشب یک سیلی به آمریکایی‌ها زده شد؛ «انتقام» بحث دیگری است/حضورِ فساد برانگیز آمریکا در منطقه باید تمام شود

انتقام خون «سپهبد سلیمانی» را به چه شیوه‌ای و چگونه بگیریم؟  (۷۳۶ نظر)

حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند  (۴۸۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب  (۴۷۰ نظر)

ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است  (۴۶۵ نظر)

ترامپ مجددا ایران را تهدید کرد با توسل به جنایت جنگی!  (۳۲۳ نظر)

توقف تمامی محدودیت‌های عملیاتی ایران در برجام/ گام نهایی برداشته شد  (۲۵۶ نظر)

بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد  (۲۴۳ نظر)

جان باختن تعدادی از تشییع کنندگان در کرمان به دلیل ازدحام جمعیت/ مراسم خاکسپاری به تعویق افتاد/ ۵۶ جان باخته و ۲۱۳ نفر مصدوم/ پیام تسلیت و دستور رئیس جمهور در پی این رویداد  (۲۴۱ نظر)

جزئیاتی از ماجرای شهادت حاج قاسم/ نامه ایران به سازمان ملل درباره ترور سردار سلیمانی/اعلام آمادگی النجبا عراق برای حمله به آمریکا/ابراز نگرانی شدید سازمان ملل از تنش بین ایران و آمریکا  (۲۲۵ نظر)

خاتمی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند همان طور که انجام داده‌ایم انتقام بگیرید / تحقیقات سازمان اطلاعات عراق در مورد خدمه پرواز سردار سلیمانی به عراق/خداحافظی یک «لاریجانی» دیگر / پهپادی که سردار سلیمانی را هدف قرار داد، از قطر بلند شده بود  (۱۹۱ نظر)

تنها زن مدال آور ایران در المپیک به هلند مهاجرت کرد/ کیمیا علیزاده هم در پی تغییر تابعیت!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

ده‌ها تن در حمله موشکی به «عین الاسد» کشته شده‌اند/ ۹ سورتی پرواز برای انتقال مجروحان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

لشکر میلیونی منتقمین خون سردارسلیمانی درتهران + فیلم و عکس/ هشدار دختر سردار سلیمانی به آمریکایی‌ها/ اقامه نماز و گریه‌های رهبر انقلاب بر پیکر سپهبد شهید سلیمانی + فیلم/ سردارسلیمانی برای همیشه تهران را ترک کرد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

پس از انتقام ایران از آمریکا، چه اتفاقی ممکن است بین دو کشور رخ دهد؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zML
tabnak.ir/003zML