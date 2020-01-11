Iran, Kuwait review regional issues

Iran’s Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Irani met and held talks with Kuwait's deputy foreign minister Khaled al-Jarallah on Thursday on the latest regional developments.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries and regional and international developments were discussed.

Iranian ambassador told "Al-Rai", “In this meeting, we discussed the latest development in the region and exchanged views with our friends on Arab and regional arenas.”

“I informed the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry that Iran is not seeking to escalate tensions in the region, and does not want war, and seeks peace in the region,” he added.

He stressed that Iran, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, took proportional actions for self-defense and targeted US bases in Iraq.

“Iran announced that it will not seek to raise the level of tensions in the region," the ambassador stressed, adding, "Iranian Armed Forces have the right to respond to any new aggression against Iran from anywhere."