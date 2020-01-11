Bomb Hits Convoy of U.S. Troops in Afghanistan, Reuters Says

A convoy of U.S. troops was hit by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s province of Kandahar on Saturday, Reuters reports, citing a NATO spokesman and local officials.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, the report says, citing spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi.

An explosive device hit an armored U.S. military vehicle, according to the report referring to an unidentified senior Afghan military official. Details of possible casualties were not immediately known.

After the incident, foreign troops cordoned off the area, keeping Afghan forces away. The situation is being assessed, the NATO spokesman told Reuters, declining to give further details.