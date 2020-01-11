آخرین وضعیت انتخاب سرمربی تیم ملی فوتبال

سناریوهای جدید آمریکا برای مواجهه با ایران

کجای تهران می‌توان با وام جدید مسکن خانه خرید؟

بازدید 684

Demonstrations to continue weekend strike in France

The shutdown of much of the metro lines, buses and commuter rail has been the focus of the SNCF and RATP unions, and their actions have crippled not only Paris but towns and villages countrywide.
کد خبر: ۹۵۰۶۹۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۶ 11 January 2020

Protesters will mobilize Saturday and Sunday against the Macron government's planned reform of the national pension system.

The shutdown of much of the metro lines, buses and commuter rail has been the focus of the SNCF and RATP unions, and their actions have crippled not only Paris but towns and villages countrywide.

Union leaders met with Prime Minister Édourd Philippe and other officials Friday but both sides failed to reach a compromise, one that French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday had "never been so close."

"Our determination remains absolute," announced FO union chief Yves Veyrier following on the meeting with Philippe and other officials.

On the table was discussion of the critical issue-raising the retirement age to 64 from 62, which the unions are adamantly against.

Government officials profess the move has been proposed in the face of pension deficits that need to be capped.

Following mobilization Thursday, where thousands flooded the streets -- estimates by the Ministry of the Interior put the number at 452,000 -- in Paris and dozens of French cities, union members have stayed resilient and plan to make repeat performances over the weekend as well as Tuesday, with another day of collective mobilization.

The inter-union supporting the strike is comprised of the SNCF, RATP, as well as the FSU, FO, CFE-CGC, Solidaires, and CGT, collectively covering professions from banking to labor.

Indeed, each has information at the ready for strikers, or supporters, on their respective homepages: The SNCF offers a transport plan, strike forms, and traffic info, even "free co-working spaces at the station." The CGT site has a map of mobilizations to conveniently find nearby protests.

The current strike will enter week six Wednesday. It is the longest strike in France in half a century. Saturday will mark day 38.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
france demonstration strike
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
پایگاه عین الاسد قاسم سلیمانی سقوط بوئینگ 737 کیمیا علیزاده احمد کاظمی پایگاه اربیل سید هاشم رسولی محلاتی حمله به پایگاه هوایی عین الاسد سلطان قابوس
حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب
سقوط بوئینگ ۷۳۷ مسافری اوکراینی حوالی پرند+ فیلم و عکس/ جان باختن تمام سرنشینان هواپیما/ اغلب مسافران ایرانی بودند+اسامی جان باختگان/ واکنش شرکت بوئینگ به حادثه/ پایان عملیات جمع‌آوری پیکر جان‌باختگان
بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد
شدت سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی از دوربین مداربسته
واکنش گسترده بین المللی به حمله موشکی ایران به پایگاه‌هایی آمریکایی/ گراهام: ایران دست به یک اقدام جنگی زده است/ فاکس نیوز: این بزرگترین آزمون ترامپ است/ سی‌ان‌بی‌سی: توقع پاسخ سریع و خشن ایران را نداشتیم!
افشای خسارات و تلفات حمله موشکی به «عین‌الاسد»
تصاویر تازه از برخورد موشک‌ها به عین الاسد
واکنش جدید ترامپ به حملات موشکی سپاه
ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است
تقاضای عجیب گوینده شبکه خبر از مشاور رئیس جمهور / مطهری: صدا و سیما مصاحبه "اردشیر زاهدی" را نمایش دهد / رفتار عجیب ترامپ در نطق پس از حمله موشکی ایران
حمله جنگنده‌های اسرائیل به مواضع حشد الشعبی در عراق/ارائه لایحه کمک مالی ۳.۳ میلیارد دلاری آمریکا به اسرائیل/ حیرت کارشناس نظامی آمریکایی از دقت موشک‌های ایران/ واکنش عربستان سعودی به بمباران پایگاه‌های آمریکا توسط ایران
جان باختن فرزندان مدیرکل وزارت‌بهداشت درحادثه‌امروز
بیانات مهم رهبر معظم انقلاب: سردار سلیمانی هم شجاع بود، هم با تدبیر و از همه مهم‌تر با اخلاص/ دیشب یک سیلی به آمریکایی‌ها زده شد؛ «انتقام» بحث دیگری است/حضورِ فساد برانگیز آمریکا در منطقه باید تمام شود
حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند
آیا آمریکا به حمله موشکی سپاه پاسخ می‌دهد؟

انتقام خون «سپهبد سلیمانی» را به چه شیوه‌ای و چگونه بگیریم؟  (۷۳۶ نظر)

حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند  (۴۸۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب  (۴۷۰ نظر)

ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است  (۴۶۵ نظر)

ترامپ مجددا ایران را تهدید کرد با توسل به جنایت جنگی!  (۳۲۳ نظر)

توقف تمامی محدودیت‌های عملیاتی ایران در برجام/ گام نهایی برداشته شد  (۲۵۶ نظر)

بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

جان باختن تعدادی از تشییع کنندگان در کرمان به دلیل ازدحام جمعیت/ مراسم خاکسپاری به تعویق افتاد/ ۵۶ جان باخته و ۲۱۳ نفر مصدوم/ پیام تسلیت و دستور رئیس جمهور در پی این رویداد  (۲۴۱ نظر)

جزئیاتی از ماجرای شهادت حاج قاسم/ نامه ایران به سازمان ملل درباره ترور سردار سلیمانی/اعلام آمادگی النجبا عراق برای حمله به آمریکا/ابراز نگرانی شدید سازمان ملل از تنش بین ایران و آمریکا  (۲۲۵ نظر)

خاتمی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند همان طور که انجام داده‌ایم انتقام بگیرید / تحقیقات سازمان اطلاعات عراق در مورد خدمه پرواز سردار سلیمانی به عراق/خداحافظی یک «لاریجانی» دیگر / پهپادی که سردار سلیمانی را هدف قرار داد، از قطر بلند شده بود  (۱۹۱ نظر)

تنها زن مدال آور ایران در المپیک به هلند مهاجرت کرد/ کیمیا علیزاده هم در پی تغییر تابعیت!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

ده‌ها تن در حمله موشکی به «عین الاسد» کشته شده‌اند/ ۹ سورتی پرواز برای انتقال مجروحان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

لشکر میلیونی منتقمین خون سردارسلیمانی درتهران + فیلم و عکس/ هشدار دختر سردار سلیمانی به آمریکایی‌ها/ اقامه نماز و گریه‌های رهبر انقلاب بر پیکر سپهبد شهید سلیمانی + فیلم/ سردارسلیمانی برای همیشه تهران را ترک کرد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

پس از انتقام ایران از آمریکا، چه اتفاقی ممکن است بین دو کشور رخ دهد؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

تقاضای عجیب گوینده شبکه خبر از مشاور رئیس جمهور / مطهری: صدا و سیما مصاحبه "اردشیر زاهدی" را نمایش دهد / رفتار عجیب ترامپ در نطق پس از حمله موشکی ایران  (۱۶۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zJp
tabnak.ir/003zJp