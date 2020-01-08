Iran had informed Iraq about its missile attack: Iraqi PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi received word from Iran that its response to the US assassination of its top general was either imminent or under way, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

Iran’s IRGC forces fired missiles at military bases housing US terrorist troops in Iraq in retaliation for the US assassination of Iran's General Soleimani.

Iraq on Wednesday said Iran had given it advance notice of the missile attack on the US terrorist forces.

“Shortly after midnight on Wednesday we received a verbal message from the Islamic Republic of Iran that the Iranian response to the assassination of the martyr Qasem Soleimani had started or was about to start,” his spokesman said, according to Reuters.

Tehran told Abdul Mahdi it would only target locations where US terrorist forces were present but did not specify the locations, the spokesman said in a statement.