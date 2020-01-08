مختصات عملیات تلافی‌جویانه ایران در نیویورک تایمز

وضعیت پیکر حاج قاسم به روایت سردار باقرزاده

ظریف: آمریکایی‌ها واقعا از چه چیزی می‌هراسند؟

بازدید 820

Brexit: Von der Leyen warns UK on access to EU markets

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is in London for talks with British leader Boris Johnson, called the upcoming post-Brexit transition period "tough." Brexit is due to happen on January 31.
کد خبر: ۹۵۰۱۹۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۶:۳۳ 08 January 2020

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is in London for talks with British leader Boris Johnson, called the upcoming post-Brexit transition period "tough." Brexit is due to happen on January 31.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday warned the UK that it will no longer get the "highest quality access" to European Union markets unless compromises are made in Brexit negotiations.

'Tough talks ahead'

"There will be tough talks ahead and each side will do what is best for them," she said while speaking in London ahead of a day of talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"Without a level playing field on environment, labor, taxation and state aid, you cannot have the highest quality access to the world's largest single market," she added.

The UK is due to exit the European Union on January 31, when it will enter an 11-month transition period. Wednesday marks the beginning of a series of trade negotiations that will define this period.

Von der Leyen, along with many other top EU diplomats, is skeptical of the time frame.

"Without an extension of the transition period beyond 2020, you cannot expect to agree on every single aspect of our new partnership. We will have to prioritize," she said in London.
In a tweet, the EU chief said the UK's scheduled departure on January 31 will be "tough and emotional."

"But when the sun rises again on February 1st, the EU and the UK will still be the best of friends and partners. The bonds between us will still be unbreakable. We will still contribute to each other’s societies. We will still have a lot to learn from each other," she added.
Members of the European Parliament are also expected to put pressure on the UK to allow freedom of movement for EU citizens.

"There are clear expectations that the more we work together the more freedom of movement has to be maintained," said David McAllister, a German MEP and chairman of the foreign affairs committee.

"The British government has to know: The more access to the internal market it wants, the more freedom of movement for citizens and mobility is necessary," he added.

Von der Leyen and Johnson are also expected to discuss the situation in the Middle East, after Von der Leyen earlier tweeted "The use of weapons must stop NOW to give space for dialogue."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
brexit eu boris johnson von der leyen
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
پایگاه عین الاسد قاسم سلیمانی محور مقاومت پایگاه اربیل نیروهای قدس سپاه پاسداران هادی طارمی موشک بالستیک حمله به پایگاه هوایی عین الاسد
حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم
تصویر پهپاد آمریکایی که حشدالشعبی سرنگون کرد
اولین پست فرمانده جدید نیروی قدس سپاه در توییتر
واکنش «عبدالکریم سروش» به شهادت سردار سلیمانی/تقدیر «اردشیر زاهدی» از سردار سلیمانی/ترامپ بار دیگر ایران را تهدید کرد/شمخانی: پاسخ ما به آمریکا حتما نظامی است
سقوط بوئینگ ۷۳۷ مسافری اوکراینی حوالی پرند+ فیلم و عکس/ جان باختن تمام سرنشینان هواپیما/ اغلب مسافران ایرانی بودند+اسامی جان باختگان/ واکنش شرکت بوئینگ به حادثه/ پایان عملیات جمع‌آوری پیکر جان‌باختگان
سردار دل‌ها بزرگترین تجمع مردمی تاریخ خوزستان را رقم زد/ سردار سلیمانی برای همیشه خوزستان را ترک کرد+عکس
ترامپ خطاب به عبدالمهدی؛ چیزی نگو، خودت و وزیر دفاعت را می‌کشم!
راز‌های زندگی حاج قاسم سلیمانی به روایت برادرش
لشکر میلیونی منتقمین خون سردارسلیمانی درتهران + فیلم و عکس/ هشدار دختر سردار سلیمانی به آمریکایی‌ها/ اقامه نماز و گریه‌های رهبر انقلاب بر پیکر سپهبد شهید سلیمانی + فیلم/ سردارسلیمانی برای همیشه تهران را ترک کرد
صحنه‌های دلخراش سوختن حیوانات در استرالیا
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 16 دی 98 در صرافی های بانکی
واکنش گسترده بین المللی به حمله موشکی ایران به پایگاه‌هایی آمریکایی/ گراهام: ایران دست به یک اقدام جنگی زده است/ فاکس نیوز: این بزرگترین آزمون ترامپ است/ سی‌ان‌بی‌سی: توقع پاسخ سریع و خشن ایران را نداشتیم!
مراسم باشکوهی دیگر برای تشییع پیکر حاج قاسم و همرزمش در کرمان + عکس و فیلم/ سردار سلامی: انتقام سختی می‌گیریم/ شعار مردم کرمان؛ «نه سازش، نه تسلیم، انتقام انتقام»/ سردار سلیمانی در آرامگاه ابدی آرام گرفت + تصاویر
بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد
تصاویر تازه از برخورد موشک‌ها به عین الاسد

انتقام خون «سپهبد سلیمانی» را به چه شیوه‌ای و چگونه بگیریم؟  (۶۶۴ نظر)

شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی، فرمانده سپاه قدس و ابومهدی المهندس معاون حشدالشعبی/ پنتاگون: ترور با دستور ترامپ انجام شد/آیا ایران خیلی فوری انتقام سختی از آمریکایی‌ها می گیرد؟  (۴۲۴ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم  (۴۰۵ نظر)

ترامپ مجددا ایران را تهدید کرد با توسل به جنایت جنگی!  (۲۹۶ نظر)

توقف تمامی محدودیت‌های عملیاتی ایران در برجام/ گام نهایی برداشته شد  (۲۵۳ نظر)

جان باختن تعدادی از تشییع کنندگان در کرمان به دلیل ازدحام جمعیت/ مراسم خاکسپاری به تعویق افتاد/ ۵۶ جان باخته و ۲۱۳ نفر مصدوم/ پیام تسلیت و دستور رئیس جمهور در پی این رویداد  (۲۲۸ نظر)

جزئیاتی از ماجرای شهادت حاج قاسم/ نامه ایران به سازمان ملل درباره ترور سردار سلیمانی/اعلام آمادگی النجبا عراق برای حمله به آمریکا/ابراز نگرانی شدید سازمان ملل از تنش بین ایران و آمریکا  (۲۲۵ نظر)

واشنگتن پست: جنگ با ایران مادر همه جنگ هاست!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

خاتمی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند همان طور که انجام داده‌ایم انتقام بگیرید / تحقیقات سازمان اطلاعات عراق در مورد خدمه پرواز سردار سلیمانی به عراق/خداحافظی یک «لاریجانی» دیگر / پهپادی که سردار سلیمانی را هدف قرار داد، از قطر بلند شده بود  (۱۸۴ نظر)

لشکر میلیونی منتقمین خون سردارسلیمانی درتهران + فیلم و عکس/ هشدار دختر سردار سلیمانی به آمریکایی‌ها/ اقامه نماز و گریه‌های رهبر انقلاب بر پیکر سپهبد شهید سلیمانی + فیلم/ سردارسلیمانی برای همیشه تهران را ترک کرد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

تصویر دردناک منتشرشده از شهادت «حاج قاسم»  (۱۷۷ نظر)

واکنش رسانه‌های جهانی به شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی / وحشت آمریکایی‌ها از پاسخ ایران به ترور حاج قاسم/ واکنش مصر به تصویب اعزام نیرو به لیبی در پارلمان ترکیه/ اظهارنظر وزارت خارجه پاکستان در ارتباط با ایران و آمریکا  (۱۶۴ نظر)

عبدی: وقتی مردم متهم می‌شوند، چرا باید رای بدهند؟ / ادعایی درباره ترور نافرجام سردار حاجی زاده در سوریه / حمله رفیق نوبخت به روحانی / وزیر کشور از ردصلاحیت‌ها آمار داد / ناگفته‌هایی از اصرار احمدی نژاد بر معاون اولی مشایی  (۱۵۹ نظر)

مراسم باشکوهی دیگر برای تشییع پیکر حاج قاسم و همرزمش در کرمان + عکس و فیلم/ سردار سلامی: انتقام سختی می‌گیریم/ شعار مردم کرمان؛ «نه سازش، نه تسلیم، انتقام انتقام»/ سردار سلیمانی در آرامگاه ابدی آرام گرفت + تصاویر  (۱۴۷ نظر)

پس از انتقام ایران از آمریکا، چه اتفاقی ممکن است بین دو کشور رخ دهد؟!  (۱۴۶ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zBh
tabnak.ir/003zBh