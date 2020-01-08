IRGC hits US’ Ain Al-Assad base in Iraq

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) responded to US’ terrorist and criminal act in assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

The Aerospace Force of IRGC has fired several ballistic missiles at the Ain al-Assad base of the American troops in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

The missiles have successfully hit their target.

The IRGC later confirmed the attacks, and said in an official statement that in Operation Martyr Soleimani in early hours of Wednesday, tens of ground-to-ground missiles were fired at the US base and successfully pounded the Ain al-Assad Base.

In the statement, IRGC warned the United States that any more aggression or movement will receive more “painful and crushing” response.

IRGC also issued a warning to all US allies that have their military bases to the terrorist US forces.

“Any land that becomes the source of aggressive and hostile measures against the Islamic Republic will be targeted,” the statement said.

IRGC said it would not differentiate between the US and Israel in retaliating against the assassination of the Iranian national hero.

“We advise the US to withdraw American soldiers from the region to prevent further damages,” the statement added.