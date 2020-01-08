UK stands down on emergency preparations for no-deal Brexit

Britain’s emergency preparations for a no-deal Brexit have been halted “with immediate effect”, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s deal to leave the European Union is expected to be approved by members of parliament, Sky News reported here on Monday (6 January), writes Juby Babu.

Civil service chiefs working on the contingency plans, known as Operation Yellowhammer, have been asked to stand down, Sky News reported, citing a letter by a senior official at the Department for Exiting the EU.