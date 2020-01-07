بازتاب مراسم تشییع سردار سلیمانی در رسانه‌های جهان

مقامات در مراسم تشییع پیکر شهید قاسم سلیمانی

پارلمان عراق طرح اخراج نیروهای آمریکایی را تصویب کرد/ عادل عبدالمهدی: قرار بود با سردار سلیمانی دیدار کنم

بازدید 414

South Korea's Moon seeks Kim Jong Un visit to Seoul

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday called for better relations with the North so leader Kim Jong Un can visit Seoul, despite Pyongyang's abandonment of its nuclear and missile test moratoriums.
کد خبر: ۹۴۹۶۸۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۲ 07 January 2020

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday called for better relations with the North so leader Kim Jong Un can visit Seoul, despite Pyongyang's abandonment of its nuclear and missile test moratoriums.

Moon's appeal came after Kim threatened a demonstration of a "new strategic weapon" at a four-day ruling party meeting last week, where he never mentioned South Korea.

Since the breakdown of Kim's summit with US President Donald Trump in Hanoi last year, Pyongyang has repeatedly lashed out at the South, saying it has "nothing to talk" about any more with Seoul.

But Moon, who has long favoured engagement with the nuclear-armed North, doubled down on his dovish approach.

"I hope South and North Korea can make efforts together so that the conditions for Chairman Kim Jong Un's reciprocal visit can be arranged at an early date," Moon said in his annual New Year address.

The invitation for Kim to visit Seoul dates from the two leaders' last summit, in Pyongyang in September 2018, when the peninsula was basking in a diplomatic rapprochement.

"I'm willing to meet repeatedly and talk ceaselessly" with the North, Moon said in his speech, which was broadcast live.

He also suggested Pyongyang and Seoul should consult on fielding a unified team at the Tokyo Olympics in July, which would march together at the opening ceremony.

The two Koreas' athletes took part together at the opening and closing ceremonies of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in the South two years ago, and subsequently formed a series of joint teams in other events.

A possible joint bid for Seoul and Pyongyang to co-host the 2032 Summer Games was even mooted.

But their sporting ties have since entered a deep freeze -- North Korea gave up any prospect of its women's football team playing in Tokyo rather than take part in a qualifying competition in the South next month.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
asia south korea north korea visit
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
شهادت سردار سلیمانی ابومهدی مهندس هادی طارمی قاسم سلیمانی حشد الشعبی حسین پورجعفری هادی العامری توئیت های تهدیدآمیز ترامپ
آخرین اخبار

آمریکا ویزای ظریف را برای شرکت در جلسه شورای امنیت رد کرد

ظریف پایان حضور آمریکا در منطقه را اعلام کرد

وزیر ارتباطات: شما حریف شن‌های بیابان ایران هم نبودید!

آیا محل کار مکان مناسبی برای پیدا کردن شریک زندگی است

تهدید فرانسه به استفاده از مکانیسم ماشه در برابر ایران/انتقاد شدید سناتور آمریکایی از ترور شهید سلیمانی/واکنش بازیگر معروف آمریکا به تشییع پیکر سردار سلیمانی/ نصب تصاویر شهیدان سلیمانی و ابومهدی مقابل سفارت آمریکا در بغداد

عادل فردوسی‌پور هم برای شهید قاسم سلیمانی نوشت

عرضه قرص‌های روان گردان در برخی عطاری‌ها

سرقت‌های دختر یک بازیگر طنز تلویزیون از مردان ثروتمند

دستگیری جاعلان مدرک تحصیلی در غرب تهران

ورود کامیون به بزرگراه‌های جنوب اصفهان ممنوع می‌شود؟

سلیمانیِ شهید خطرناک‌تر از سلیمانیِ زنده است

آغاز مراسم تشییع پیکر حاج قاسم و همرزمش در کرمان/ سردار سلامی: انتقام سختی می‌گیریم

وضعیت خطرناک آلودگی صوتی در ۱۱نقطه تهران

تحلیل بازار بورس از زبان یک کارشناس

مایک پنس امروز درباره ایران سخنرانی می‌کند

تصویر پهپاد آمریکایی که حشدالشعبی سرنگون کرد
اولین پست فرمانده جدید نیروی قدس سپاه در توییتر
سردار دل‌ها بزرگترین تجمع مردمی تاریخ خوزستان را رقم زد/ سردار سلیمانی برای همیشه خوزستان را ترک کرد+عکس
جزئیاتی از ماجرای شهادت حاج قاسم/ نامه ایران به سازمان ملل درباره ترور سردار سلیمانی/اعلام آمادگی النجبا عراق برای حمله به آمریکا/ابراز نگرانی شدید سازمان ملل از تنش بین ایران و آمریکا
واکنش «عبدالکریم سروش» به شهادت سردار سلیمانی/تقدیر «اردشیر زاهدی» از سردار سلیمانی/ترامپ بار دیگر ایران را تهدید کرد/شمخانی: پاسخ ما به آمریکا حتما نظامی است
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز شنبه 14 دی 98/ کاهش نرخ رسمی ۲۷ ارز در بانک مرکزی
لشکر میلیونی منتقمین خون سردارسلیمانی درتهران + فیلم و عکس/ هشدار دختر سردار سلیمانی به آمریکایی‌ها/ اقامه نماز و گریه‌های رهبر انقلاب بر پیکر سپهبد شهید سلیمانی + فیلم/ سردارسلیمانی برای همیشه تهران را ترک کرد
خاتمی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند همان طور که انجام داده‌ایم انتقام بگیرید / تحقیقات سازمان اطلاعات عراق در مورد خدمه پرواز سردار سلیمانی به عراق/خداحافظی یک «لاریجانی» دیگر / پهپادی که سردار سلیمانی را هدف قرار داد، از قطر بلند شده بود
راز‌های زندگی حاج قاسم سلیمانی به روایت برادرش
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 16 دی 98 در صرافی های بانکی
پاسخ روحانی به دختر سپهبد سلیمانی/کنایه ظریف به ترامپ و ادعایش درباره شادی مردم عراق بعد از شهادت سردار سلیمانی
ارادت ویژه سردار سلیمانی به مادرش
قیچی برگردان دیشب جهانبخش که این بار گل نشد
صحنه‌های دلخراش سوختن حیوانات در استرالیا
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 15 دی 98/ هیجان در معاملات فروکش کرد

انتقام خون «سپهبد سلیمانی» را به چه شیوه‌ای و چگونه بگیریم؟  (۶۶۴ نظر)

شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی، فرمانده سپاه قدس و ابومهدی المهندس معاون حشدالشعبی/ پنتاگون: ترور با دستور ترامپ انجام شد/آیا ایران خیلی فوری انتقام سختی از آمریکایی‌ها می گیرد؟  (۴۱۴ نظر)

ترامپ مجددا ایران را تهدید کرد با توسل به جنایت جنگی!  (۲۹۶ نظر)

توقف تمامی محدودیت‌های عملیاتی ایران در برجام/ گام نهایی برداشته شد  (۲۵۳ نظر)

افرادی وقیحانه چندهمسری را ترویج می‌دهند/جریانی مشکوک در پشت پرده ترویج چندهمسری است  (۲۰۳ نظر)

واشنگتن پست: جنگ با ایران مادر همه جنگ هاست!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

ایرانیان عزیز به مکالمه وزیر دفاع آمریکا و نخست وزیر عراق گوش کنید!  (۱۸۹ نظر)

خاتمی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند همان طور که انجام داده‌ایم انتقام بگیرید / تحقیقات سازمان اطلاعات عراق در مورد خدمه پرواز سردار سلیمانی به عراق/خداحافظی یک «لاریجانی» دیگر / پهپادی که سردار سلیمانی را هدف قرار داد، از قطر بلند شده بود  (۱۸۴ نظر)

تاجگردون: اموال من زایش دارند/پاسخ ابطحی به ادعای شریعتمداری درباره خاتمی/واکنش مهاجرانی به ادعای شریعتمداری در تلویزیون/آقاتهرانی: خواب دیدم رهبری ۷ گل رز به ولایتمدارترین‌ها جایزه می‌دهد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

تصویر دردناک منتشرشده از شهادت «حاج قاسم»  (۱۷۷ نظر)

لشکر میلیونی منتقمین خون سردارسلیمانی درتهران + فیلم و عکس/ هشدار دختر سردار سلیمانی به آمریکایی‌ها/ اقامه نماز و گریه‌های رهبر انقلاب بر پیکر سپهبد شهید سلیمانی + فیلم/ سردارسلیمانی برای همیشه تهران را ترک کرد  (۱۷۶ نظر)

جزئیاتی از ماجرای شهادت حاج قاسم/ نامه ایران به سازمان ملل درباره ترور سردار سلیمانی/اعلام آمادگی النجبا عراق برای حمله به آمریکا/ابراز نگرانی شدید سازمان ملل از تنش بین ایران و آمریکا  (۱۷۰ نظر)

عبدی: وقتی مردم متهم می‌شوند، چرا باید رای بدهند؟ / ادعایی درباره ترور نافرجام سردار حاجی زاده در سوریه / حمله رفیق نوبخت به روحانی / وزیر کشور از ردصلاحیت‌ها آمار داد / ناگفته‌هایی از اصرار احمدی نژاد بر معاون اولی مشایی  (۱۵۹ نظر)

حمله مردم عراق به کنسولگری‌ها و سفارت خانه آمریکا در عراق  (۱۴۷ نظر)

واکنش رسانه‌های جهانی به شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی / وحشت آمریکایی‌ها از پاسخ ایران به ترور حاج قاسم/ واکنش مصر به تصویب اعزام نیرو به لیبی در پارلمان ترکیه/ اظهارنظر وزارت خارجه پاکستان در ارتباط با ایران و آمریکا  (۱۴۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003z3W
tabnak.ir/003z3W