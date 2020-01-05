برنامه تشیع سپهبد شهید قاسم سلیمانی اعلام شد

در زمان و مکان مناسب انتقام سختی از جنایتکاران می‌گیریم/ آمریکا، مسئول تبعات ماجراجویی‌های جنایتکارانه

اولین اظهارنظر ترامپ پس از ترور سردار سلیمانی

بازدید 326

Biden Defends Foreign Policy Amid Trump’s Iran Threats

“It’s not to suggest I haven’t made mistakes in my career but I would put my record against anyone in public life in terms of foreign policy,” Biden said Saturday at a rally in Des Moines, when a voter asked him how he could be trusted given his past positions.
کد خبر: ۹۴۹۱۵۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۰:۰۸ 05 January 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden defended his foreign policy record as he campaigns on the argument that he’s best suited to be commander-in-chief amid President Donald Trump’s escalating threats against Iran.

“It’s not to suggest I haven’t made mistakes in my career but I would put my record against anyone in public life in terms of foreign policy,” Biden said Saturday at a rally in Des Moines, when a voter asked him how he could be trusted given his past positions.

The voter cited Biden’s 2002 vote to authorize the use of military force in Iraq and how he reportedly discouraged President Barack Obama from moving ahead with a raid on the Afghan compound where Osama bin Laden was believed to be hiding.

The former vice president polls far ahead his Democratic opponents on foreign policy but some of his rivals -- especially Bernie Sanders -- have questioned his history, particularly the Iraq war vote, as evidence of holes in his national security record.

Biden acknowledged that his advice to Obama while in the White House Situation Room with other senior officials was, “I would vote for you to do another pass to determine whether he’s there,” but said he was more bullish once he was alone with the president.

“As we walked out of the room – it’s not public knowledge – I went up to the Oval Office, said, ‘Mr. President, follow your instincts, go,’” Biden said. “But if I said that to the president in front of everyone else and he didn’t go, then in fact it would have been in the news.”

Biden also offered a rare defense of his Iraq war vote, suggesting he’d been misled by President George W. Bush.

“He looked me in the eye in the Oval Office and promised me all he was doing was wanting to get the authority to be able to send in inspectors” to determine whether Saddam Hussein had nuclear weapons, Biden said. “The president then went ahead with ‘Shock and Awe’ and right after that and from the very moment he did that, I opposed what he was doing and spoke to him.”

Biden’s explanations came after he called on Trump to further justify his threats against Iran.

Trump “has no authority to take us into a military conflict with Iran. Period,” Biden said. “Any further action against Iran requires congressional authorization.”

Biden said earlier Saturday that Trump hasn’t made public any intelligence to support the decision to kill Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, and that he had no idea whether Trump had secured the support of NATO allies.

“It just seems to me to be he’s going off on a tweet storm on his own. And it’s incredibly dangerous and irresponsible,” he said.

Trump tweeted Saturday that the U.S had picked 52 Iranian targets if Tehran takes military action. Trump said any strikes on Americans or U.S. assets would be met with “VERY FAST AND VERY HARD” attacks on Iranian targets.

The White House sent a notification to Congress on Saturday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said “raises more questions than it answers,” and that the administration’s unusual move of keeping the information classified means that Americans are “being left in the dark about our national security.”

Biden said that was an inappropriate move. “It can’t be classified – it has to be informed,” he said.

He drew applause as he asserted that “the last thing we need is another war in the Middle East.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
biden trump iran
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا شهادت سردار سلیمانی ابومهدی مهندس هادی طارمی قاسم سلیمانی حشد الشعبی اسماعیل قاآنی حسین پورجعفری
تصاویر جدید از محل شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی
تصویر دردناک منتشرشده از شهادت «حاج قاسم»
شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی، فرمانده سپاه قدس و ابومهدی المهندس معاون حشدالشعبی/ پنتاگون: ترور با دستور ترامپ انجام شد/آیا ایران خیلی فوری انتقام سختی از آمریکایی‌ها می گیرد؟
تصاویر هولناک از خودرو حامل سردار قاسم سلیمانی
لحظات پس از ترور سردار سلیمانی در بغداد
واکنش رسانه‌های جهانی به شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی / وحشت آمریکایی‌ها از پاسخ ایران به ترور حاج قاسم/ واکنش مصر به تصویب اعزام نیرو به لیبی در پارلمان ترکیه/ اظهارنظر وزارت خارجه پاکستان در ارتباط با ایران و آمریکا
اعلام اسامی همراهان ایرانی شهید قاسم سلیمانی
ادعای تلویزیون عراق درباره شهادت «حاج قاسم سلیمانی»
جزئیاتی از ماجرای شهادت حاج قاسم/ نامه ایران به سازمان ملل درباره ترور سردار سلیمانی/اعلام آمادگی النجبا عراق برای حمله به آمریکا/ابراز نگرانی شدید سازمان ملل از تنش بین ایران و آمریکا
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز شنبه 14 دی 98/ کاهش نرخ رسمی ۲۷ ارز در بانک مرکزی
سردار اسماعیل قاآنی کیست؟
چنان انتقام سختی می‌گیریم که در تاریخ بنویسند/ آمریکا دست به انتحار سیاسی - نظامی زد و حماقت بزرگی کرد/ آمریکایی‌ها این گونه سردار سلیمانی را شهید کردند
ترور سردار سلیمانی از زوایای تازه دوربین عراقی‌ها
سپاه پاسداران شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی را تایید کرد
حال‌ و‌ هوای سردار سلیمانی در لحظه ترور اسرائیل

شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی، فرمانده سپاه قدس و ابومهدی المهندس معاون حشدالشعبی/ پنتاگون: ترور با دستور ترامپ انجام شد/آیا ایران خیلی فوری انتقام سختی از آمریکایی‌ها می گیرد؟  (۴۱۴ نظر)

افرادی وقیحانه چندهمسری را ترویج می‌دهند/جریانی مشکوک در پشت پرده ترویج چندهمسری است  (۲۰۳ نظر)

واشنگتن پست: جنگ با ایران مادر همه جنگ هاست!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

ایرانیان عزیز به مکالمه وزیر دفاع آمریکا و نخست وزیر عراق گوش کنید!  (۱۸۹ نظر)

تاجگردون: اموال من زایش دارند/پاسخ ابطحی به ادعای شریعتمداری درباره خاتمی/واکنش مهاجرانی به ادعای شریعتمداری در تلویزیون/آقاتهرانی: خواب دیدم رهبری ۷ گل رز به ولایتمدارترین‌ها جایزه می‌دهد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

جزئیاتی از ماجرای شهادت حاج قاسم/ نامه ایران به سازمان ملل درباره ترور سردار سلیمانی/اعلام آمادگی النجبا عراق برای حمله به آمریکا/ابراز نگرانی شدید سازمان ملل از تنش بین ایران و آمریکا  (۱۷۰ نظر)

اظهارات نماینده ولی فقیه در مورد ناآرامی‌های اخیر / تحلیل سعید حجاریان از اعتراض‌های آبان / هماهنگی‌های پشت پرده با صداوسیما برای اتهام‌زنی به لاریجانی / انتخابات ۹۸ هم آش کشک خاله می‌شود؟  (۱۶۸ نظر)

عبدی: وقتی مردم متهم می‌شوند، چرا باید رای بدهند؟ / ادعایی درباره ترور نافرجام سردار حاجی زاده در سوریه / حمله رفیق نوبخت به روحانی / وزیر کشور از ردصلاحیت‌ها آمار داد / ناگفته‌هایی از اصرار احمدی نژاد بر معاون اولی مشایی  (۱۵۹ نظر)

حمله مردم عراق به کنسولگری‌ها و سفارت خانه آمریکا در عراق  (۱۴۷ نظر)

همزمانی «شکایت» در فیفا با «استعفا» در ایران؛ سنگینی درخواست غرامت ۱۰۰میلیاردی «ویلموتسِ بامعرفت» روی قلب تاج  (۱۴۲ نظر)

تصویر دردناک منتشرشده از شهادت «حاج قاسم»  (۱۴۰ نظر)

واکنش رسانه‌های جهانی به شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی / وحشت آمریکایی‌ها از پاسخ ایران به ترور حاج قاسم/ واکنش مصر به تصویب اعزام نیرو به لیبی در پارلمان ترکیه/ اظهارنظر وزارت خارجه پاکستان در ارتباط با ایران و آمریکا  (۱۴۰ نظر)

شانزده سوال و جواب در مورد «آینده ایران»!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

صفایی فراهانی: آقای جنتی از کوزه همان تراود که در اوست / هشدار یک فرمانده سپاه به کاندیدا‌های انتخابات / مهاجری: رئیسی کاندیدای ۱۴۰۰ است/ماجرای پیغام خصوصی رهبر انقلاب به میرحسین موسوی بعد از انتخابات ۸۸  (۱۳۷ نظر)

رونمایی از نخستین کامیون ایرانی «چاپار»  (۱۲۴ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003yuz
tabnak.ir/003yuz