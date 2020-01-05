Tokyo Prosecutors Say Ghosn’s Escape Can’t Be Justified

Tokyo prosecutors said Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan cannot be justified as they vowed to find out how the former chairman of Nissan Motor Co. left the country.

Tokyo prosecutors said Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan cannot be justified as they vowed to find out how the former chairman of Nissan Motor Co. left the country.

Ghosn fled “merely” to avoid being punished and made a mockery of Japan’s judicial proceedings, according to a statement by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office Sunday. There is “no room for justification,” and his actions are “very regrettable,” the prosecutors said, adding that they’ll take appropriate steps in cooperating with relevant authorities as they investigate the escape.

It’s the first time they’ve issued a statement on Ghosn since he was believed to have left Japan on Dec. 29 aboard a charter jet. While details of how the 65-year-old fled remain thin, Japanese Justice Minister Masako Mori said she believed he did it illegally as there were no records of him leaving the country.

The justice ministry will take all possible steps so the nation’s criminal procedures will be implemented properly, Mori said in a separate statement Sunday. She confirmed reports that Ghosn’s bail was revoked and that the International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, issued a Red Notice upon request of the Japanese government.

Japan’s criminal justice system guarantees individuals’ basic rights and is “properly managed” to reveal the truth of cases brought forward. Thus Ghosn’s escape while on bail can’t be justified, Mori said.

The minister added that she ordered the Immigration Services Agency of Japan to strengthen departure procedures to avoid similar incidents in the future.