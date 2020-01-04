برنامه تشیع سپهبد شهید قاسم سلیمانی اعلام شد

UN chief calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Libya

The head of the UN urged Saturday an "immediate ceasefire" in war-weary Libya where the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) fights forces affiliated with Gen. Khalifa Haftar.
04 January 2020

The head of the UN urged Saturday an "immediate ceasefire" in war-weary Libya where the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) fights forces affiliated with Gen. Khalifa Haftar.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants a "return to political dialogue by all parties,” the UN said in a statement. “Any foreign support to the warring parties will only deepen the ongoing conflict and further complicate efforts to reach a peaceful and comprehensive political solution.”

Emphasizing the continued violations of the UN Security Council (UNSC) arms embargo imposed in 2011 would make matters worse, the statement said "strict adherence to the embargo is essential for creating an environment favorable to a cessation of hostilities.

Since the ouster of late longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

