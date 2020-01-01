Turkey: Arab League remains silent on Libya crisis

Ankara has long supported a political settlement in Libya and an end to attacks and the establishment of a complete ceasefire among the warring sides.

Ankara has long supported a political settlement in Libya and an end to attacks and the establishment of a complete ceasefire among the warring sides.

The Arab League remains silent and unable to show willingness in support of the legitimate government in Libya, Turkey's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Turkey has long supported a political settlement in Libya and an end to attacks and the establishment of a complete ceasefire among the warring sides, ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

The statement came on the heels of an Arab League council meeting in Cairo on the ongoing conflict in Libya.

"We take note of the reference to the Libyan Political Agreement dated 2015 (Skhirat Agreement) and the emphasis on a political solution as the only way for sustaining stability in Libya in the declaration issued by the Council of the Arab League following the extraordinary session on Libya held on 31 December 2019 at the level of Permanent Representatives," the statement said.

"In this regard, we would like to remind that the essence of UN Security Council Resolution 2259 primarily intends to support and strengthen the Government of National Accord (GNA) as the sole legitimate representative of Libya and call upon all UN members to act in this manner."

Aksoy stressed that a permanent and comprehensive political solution in Libya could be achieved by deterring those who would seek faits accomplished through military means.

"On the other hand, contrary to the Libyan Political Agreement and UNSC Resolution 2259, it is obvious that the Arab League has remained silent and failed to decisively support international legitimacy against the months-long, foreign supported military offensive against Tripoli, the capital city, by the so-called Libyan National Army," he said.

"From the onset, Turkey has been underlining the necessity of an immediate and full ceasefire in order to reach a political solution in Libya. With this understanding, we are actively participating and contributing to the Berlin Process.”

Turkey will continue to support the Tripoli-based government to achieve lasting peace and stability in Libya, the statement said.

Turkey's presidency on Monday submitted a motion to the Parliament Speaker's Office on sending troops to Libya. The parliament is set to debate the motion on Thursday.

On November 27, Ankara and Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) signed two separate pacts: one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011, when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and death of long-serving President Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.

Since then, Libya’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power (one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli) and a host of heavily-armed militia groups.