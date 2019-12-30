مسئولیت زیان عملکرد خود را بپذیرید

بگذارید هواداران استقلال تجمع کرده و شدیدا اعتراض کنند!

انتقال تجربیات دولتمردان ایرانی به دولتمردان جهانی

بازدید 376

Taliban agrees to Afghanistan ceasefire

The Taliban’s ruling council has agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Afghanistan, boosting the chances of a peace agreement with the US.
کد خبر: ۹۴۷۶۲۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۱ 30 December 2019

The Taliban’s ruling council has agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Afghanistan, boosting the chances of a peace agreement with the US.

Washington had demanded a ceasefire before any peace agreement could be signed, which would allow US troops to leave Afghanistan for the first time in 18 years – America’s longest military engagement.

The US, which currently has 12,000 soldiers stationed in the country, wants any peace deal to include a promise from the Taliban that Afghanistan would not be used as a base by terrorist groups.

The duration or start date of the ceasefire was not specified, but it was suggested it could last 10 days. The Taliban chief still needs to approve the move but he is expected to do so.

Four members of the Taliban’s negotiating team met for a week with the ruling council before they agreed to the brief moratorium, in what a BBC study recently found to be the world’s deadliest conflict.

They returned on Sunday to the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, where they and US special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has been holding peace talks since September 2018.

A year later in September, both sides appeared to be on the cusp of signing a peace deal, and talks were suspended.

Days later, Donald Trump declared the talks “dead, as far as I’m concerned”, after a bombing in Kabul – for which the Taliban claimed responsibility – killed 12 people, including a US soldier.

But with trademark erraticism, Mr Trump paid a surprise Thanksgiving visit to US troops at Bagram Air Base, and met with Afghan president Ashraf Ghani.

During the presidential meeting on 28 November, Mr Trump announced: “The Taliban wants to make a deal, and we’re meeting with them and we’re saying it has to be a ceasefire, and they didn’t want to do a ceasefire, and now they do want to do a ceasefire. I believe it’ll probably work out that way.”

Mr Khalilzad returned to Doha at the beginning of December. It was then that he proposed a temporary halt to hostilities to pave the way to an agreement being signed, Taliban officials said on condition of anonymity, because they were not allowed to speak to media outlets.

A key pillar of any peace deal is the agreement of direct negotiations between Afghans on both sides of the conflict.

Those intra-Afghan talks were expected to be held within two weeks of a US-Taliban peace deal being signed.

The likely thorny negotiations would cover issues including women’s rights, freedom of speech and constitutional changes – and would ultimately decide what a post-war Afghanistan will look like.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
taliban afghanistan ceasefire peace
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا گابریل کالدرون باشگاه استقلال خودروی ملی ترکیه احمد خرم مهدی تاج اف ای تی اف رزمایش دریایی ایران چین روسیه

فیروزجا «سوپر استاد بزرگ شطرنج ایران » درخواست تغییر تابعیت داد / وعده وزیر به نابغه شانزده ساله چه شد؟  (۲۲۰ نظر)

سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند  (۲۰۶ نظر)

اولین شنبه پس از استعفای حسن روحانی از ریاست جمهوری!  (۱۹۴ نظر)

چرا پنجم دی اعتراضات عمومی و تجمعات سراسری در ایران برگزار نشد؟  (۱۷۹ نظر)

توصیه انتخاباتیِ سردار کوثری به مردم / علت نامزد نشدن عارف از زبان کرباسچی / رفیق‌دوست: من از اول انقلاب حقوق نگرفتم! / حمله تند الیاس نادران به دولت  (۱۴۵ نظر)

حوادث آبان ۹۸ را خودتان برای مردم توضیح دهید!  (۱۴۳ نظر)

شانزده سوال و جواب در مورد «آینده ایران»!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

صفایی فراهانی: آقای جنتی از کوزه همان تراود که در اوست/هشدار یک فرمانده سپاه به کاندیدا‌های انتخابات/مهاجری: رئیسی کاندیدای ۱۴۰۰ است/ماجرای پیغام خصوصی رهبر انقلاب به میرحسین موسوی بعد از انتخابات ۸۸  (۱۳۷ نظر)

تکذیب جلسه ۲۶ آبان آیت الله خامنه‌ای توسط یک منبع نزدیک به بیت/علم‌الهدی: در فتنه تاکنون برخورد انفعالی داشته‌ایم؛ باید برخورد ابتکاری داشته باشیم/عماد افروغ: رادیکالیسم فعلی به متلاشی شدن کشور منجر می‌شود/نارضایتی از اصلاح‌طلبان به معنای افزایش رأی اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۶ نظر)

نظر رهبر انقلاب در مورد وزارت زنان به روایت کدخدایی / جوادی‌حصار: عبور از خاتمی را نیز عباس عبدی کلید زد / واکنش مهاجرانی به شایعه بازگشتش به ایران / انتقاد وزیر بهداشت از ائمه جمعه / غرضی: دولت روحانی هم چوب را خورد و هم پیاز را  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آرزوی ترامپ رسیدن قیمت دلار به ۵۰ هزار تومان است/بازگشت آمریکا به برجام، محور مذاکره محرمانه روحانی وآبه بود  (۱۲۰ نظر)

ایران یا آمریکا؛ کدام یک در موضع ضعف قرار دارد؟!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

آیا رئیس‌جمهور مجلس را تهدید به استعفا و خانه‌نشینی کرده است؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

هزینه ۱۲ میلیارد تومانی برای رسیدن به صندلی مجلس! / پاسخ رئیس ستاد انتخابات به انتقاد‌ها درباره ردصلاحیت‌ها / بازار سیاه سیگار‌های لاکچری بچه پولدار‌های تهران / مافیا از ربات برای ثبت‌نام خودرو استفاده می‌کند!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

ادعای ضرب و شتم یک زندانی؛ آقای رئیسی می‌تواند ابهامات را روشن کند!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003yWE
tabnak.ir/003yWE